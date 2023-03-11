Sponsored By
Breaking News
Women's College WCHA

Destination Duluth for Gophers after they blank UMD and earn a Frozen Four trip

Skylar Vetter's 30 saves, coupled with an exemplary afternoon by defenseman Madeline Wethington have Minnesota headed north to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2019.

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota goaltender Skylar Vetter (31) makes a save against Minnesota Duluth during the NCAA Regional championship at Ridder Arena on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
March 11, 2023 04:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – There won’t be any ore boats causing the famed Lift Bridge to raise and lower. The classic sound of the fog horn will not be heard, and most of the major tourist attractions will still be snowed in next week. But for the Minnesota Gophers, an all-expenses-paid trip to Duluth in March is something they have dreamed about.

Those dreams came true on a cloudy Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena as Minnesota got opportunistic goals and stellar defense, beating in-state rival Minnesota Duluth 3-0 in their NCAA regional final, and earning the Frozen Four trip that goes along with it.

Madeline Wethington scored a goal and set up another, while goalie Skylar Vetter had 30 saves as Minnesota improved to 30-5-3, and earned a date with another conference rival – Wisconsin – on Friday at Amsoil Arena.

For the Bulldogs, the season comes to an end with a 26-10-3 mark, one game shy of getting back to the Frozen Four, and a chance to win the program’s sixth NCAA title on their home rink. Goalie Emma Soderberg was solid and at times outstanding with 27 saves, but the team could not solve Vetter.

Abbey Murphy and Catie Skaja – with a set-up by Wethington – also scored for the Gophers, who went 5-0-0 versus the Bulldogs this season en route to a WCHA tournament title and a place among NCAA hockey final quartet of teams. They will face a Badgers team that Minnesota beat a week ago in their conference tournament. Wisconsin went east to the regional hosted by Colgate, beating Long Island and the host Raiders to get back to the Frozen Four.

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy (18) is tripped by Minnesota Duluth forward Mary Kate O'Brien (3) during the NCAA Regional championship at Ridder Arena on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Neither team seemed content to sit back and let the game come to them in the opening 20 minutes, with the teams trading scoring chances and end-to-end action. Both goalies were up to the task, with Soderberg stopping Gophers forward Madison Kaiser at the top of the crease all alone, and Vetter sprawling to deny Kylie Hanley’s attempt at a yawning net.

A physical tone was set early as well, with Minnesota’s Abigail Boreen going hard into the end boards early in the first and missing one shift on the team’s top line before returning. The Gophers caught a break early in the second period as a shot by Bulldogs defender Ashton Bell clanked the inside of the goalpost.

Wethington finally broke the deadlock with her fifth goal of the season, beating Soderberg with a rising shot that appeared to flutter in mid air and hit the net just under the crossbar. The goal game after an end-to-end rush by the former Minnesota Ms. Hockey winner. Officials reviewed the play for potential offside on the zone entry, but found none.

Boreen – and a few thousand Gophers fans – thought she doubled the home team’s lead with just over two minutes to play in the second, when a wrist shot in the low slot fooled the UMD goalie, and the goal judge. The puck hit the post and did not cross the line, but the goal horn blew and play was stopped to review the play.

Murphy made it 2-0, for real this time, early in the third, making a deft stick move around Bulldogs defender Taylor Stewart, then popping in a shot from just above the goal line that beat Soderberg above the shoulder just as the net came off. Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell challenged the play, but the goal was upheld, which meant a delay of game penalty for UMD.

Midway through the third, Wethington fed a long lead pass to Skaja to spring a breakaway, and Skaja’s goal gave the Gophers the breathing room they sought. The Bulldogs pulled Soderberg with more than three minutes to play but could not get a puck over the line.

It is the first trip to the Frozen Four since 2019 for the Gophers, who are looking to win their eighth NCAA title.

This story will be updated.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
