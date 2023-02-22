Dayle Ross' shin guards can't take anymore as she sets SCSU record

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The coaching staff for the St. Cloud State women's hockey team saw what Dayle Ross was wearing and informed her that she needed to change.

Ross was wearing a pair of shin pads that had been so beat up by pucks that they were falling apart.

"Everything on them was falling apart," Ross said. "You could see marks where pucks had hit them and left dents.

"Usually, I wear a pair for 2-3 years. These didn't last a whole season."

It is a physical sign of a program record that Ross has set this season for the Huskies. The sophomore defenseman from Spirit River, Alberta, has 96 blocked shots for SCSU after the end of the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dayle Ross COURTESY OF HUSKIES ATHLETICS

She will get an opportunity to add to that total this weekend in the opening round of the WCHA playoffs. The 12th-ranked Huskies (18-16-1) play a best-of-three series against No. 7/8 Minnesota Duluth (23-8-3) at Amsoil Arena. The games are scheduled to be played at 3 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and, if necessary, 3 p.m. Sunday (all on B1G+). The winner of the series will advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff, which will be held March 3-4 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Ross, who is averaging 2.7 blocks-per-game, is looking forward to the possibility of a milestone in the series.

"I was talking to my mom and I told her, 'I want to get to 100,'" Ross said.

Ross' old shin pads are symbolic of what the Huskies have willingly gone through to earn 18 wins, which is tied for the most in a season program history (dating back to 1998). The Huskies lead the WCHA in shots blocked (15.77 per game) and three of Ross' teammates (Grace Wolf, 78, Regan Bulger, 77, and Taytum Geier, 69) have moved into the top six for most blocked shots in a season.

"That's definitely our identity as a team — being a hard team, gritty and I think (blocking shots) goes into that," said Taylor Lind, SCSU's captain. "Dayle broke the program (record) for blocks in a season and that's amazing ... Not many pucks are getting through and the ones that are, our goalies are ready for. It just goes to show that we're a hard team to play against."

Strong skater playing with more confidence

At 5-foot-6, Ross has not accomplished the record with her physical size. She's the fifth-shortest player on the Huskies' 24-player roster.

What she lacks in physical stature, she makes up for with strong skating, good vision and hockey intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think she's a great skater and definitely has confidence on the ice to take the space when it's in front of her and be able to rush the puck up and just jump in those offensive plays," said SCSU fifth-year senior Taytum Geier, who has been Ross' defensive partner a good part of this season. "I got to play with her a little bit last season, but this year, more. She's a really smart player.

"We go well together because she likes to jump up and be offensive minded and I'm more of a stay-at-home 'D.' So we work really well together. Through the year, we've gotten to known each other better. Our communication has been growing continually through the year and I think that's really helped us in the second half of the year to make reads off each other. Dayle is someone I took under my wing since she came in and I'm trying to set a good example and stay consistent."

Ross said that playing with Geier has had a big impact on her.

"She's always in the right spot at the right time," Ross said of Geier. "Taytum is a really good, solid defender and I look up to her. I've really liked working with her. I told her that I wish she was going to be around one more year. She told me, '5 years is enough.'"

Ross would definitely know if Geier was in the right position because of how much time she spends studying the game. Yes, the team watches game video with the coaches. But Ross' routine on a typical weekend includes going home or to the hotel room and re-watching St. Cloud State's games on Friday nights.

"A lot of times we play early (on Saturdays), so I try not to stay up too late with it, but I usually can't get to sleep if I don't watch video," she said. "When you're on the ice, you don't see the whole ice and you don't see where something could be easier."

St. Cloud State defenseman Dayle Ross (2) carries the puck against Ohio State in a game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. COURTESY OF HUSKIES ATHLETICS

Power skating teacher

Ross said that skating has always come to her relatively easily, though she spends a lot of time working on it. Spirit River is a town of about 1,000 that is located more than 5 hours to the north and west of Edmonton. The nearest city is Grande Prairie, which is about a one-hour drive south.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spirit River has an arena, but it does not have ice during the summer. Ross' typical day during the offseason includes a two-hour workout, working as an instructor at Power Plus Hockey in Grande Prairie, skating another 1-2 times and working for her family's business (Dave Power Equipment).

"If I could be on the ice 12 hours a day, I would be, but my body doesn't allow it," she said. "I like playing 3-on-3 with the guys.

"My skating coach, Tanya (Chomyc), I've worked with her for a long time. She works with me a lot on starts and stops and my edges and gives me a lot of feedback."

St. Cloud State sophomore Dayle Ross (2) leads her team in blocked shots (96), time on ice (26 minutes, 51 seconds per game) and shots by a defenseman (40) in 35 regular season games in 2022-23. She's also tied for second on the team in assists (14) and is third on the team in plus/minus (plus-5). COURTESY OF HUSKIES ATHLETICS

Even with school, Ross likes to be on the ice before practice to work on different things. And she said that she is playing with more confidence this season for a number of reasons.

"I felt like I was thrown into a wild pack last year and like I was a smaller player who couldn't keep up," she said. "But then I watched the Olympics and watching the players on our team who played in the Olympics, I figured out how I could play at this level.

"I'm proud of myself that I've been able to build some confidence. You're not going to be perfect."

Ross also said that new head coach Brian Idalski has helped her with a lot of tips on sharpening her game. For instance, Ross said that Idalski pointed out to her that she should carry the puck closer to the back of her team's net and to carry it on her forehand, so that she is ready to pass it more quickly.

The results of all of this hard work and attention to detail have paid dividends. Ross not only leads the team in blocked shots, but she leads the team in time on ice (26 minutes, 51 seconds per game), is tied for second in assists (14), leads the team's defensemen in shots (40) and is tied for third on the team in plus/minus (plus-5).

A smile comes across the face of Idalski when he is asked about the type of player Ross is.

"The whole 'D' core has played well above their pay grade this year — we've leaned on them heavy and they've all performed super well," Idalski said. "Obviously, Dayle's athleticism and the steps she's taken in understanding the game and reading the game has allowed her athleticism to shine through. She's taken some good steps. We're happy with her development and she continues to get better."

Most blocked shots in a season for SCSU

1. Dayle Ross 96 (2022-23)

2. Cari Coen 93 (2013-14)

3. Grace Wolfe 78 (2022-23)

4. Regan Bulger 77 (2022-23)

5. Brittney Anderson 75 (2017-18)

6. (tie) Taytum Geier 69 (2022-23)

Abby Thiessen 69 (2018-19)

8. Lexi Slattery 66 (2014-15)

9. Skye Kelly 64 (2013-14)

10. (tie) Dayle Ross 62 (2021-22)

Rachel Herzog 62 (2018-19)

Jenna Redford 62 (2015-16)