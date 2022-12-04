Curl's two goals net Wisconsin Badgers victory over Bemidji State Beavers

The Wisconsin Badgers won against the hosting Bemidji State Beavers on Saturday, ending 4-1.

The Badgers first took the lead, after only 57 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Vivian Jungels , assisted by Sophie Shirley and Casey O'Brien .

The Badgers increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Britta Curl found the back of the net, assisted by Sophie Shirley and Caroline Harvey .

Reece Hunt narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third, assisted by Ella Anick and Taylor Nelson .

Kirsten Simms increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Lacey Eden and Vivian Jungels.

The Badgers increased the lead to 4-1 with 35 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Britta Curl.

Next games:

The Beavers play St. Thomas away on Friday at 2 p.m. CST. The Badgers will face Minnesota State at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.