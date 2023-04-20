Crowell continues to reconstruct Bulldogs' roster with addition of Bemidji State's Hunt, Sweden's Karlsson

DULUTH — The Minnesota Duluth women’s program has landed its first acquisition from the transfer portal and added another recruit to the blue line in an attempt to replace the nine fifth-year seniors from the 2022-23 squad that have moved on.

Bemidji State senior left wing and captain Reece Hunt is staying in the WCHA and transferring to the Bulldogs for her fifth season in 2023-24 after leading the Beavers in scoring each of the previous two seasons.

Hunt — a 22-year-old native of Nelson, British Columbia — was a top-three scorer for BSU in all four seasons. She totaled 20 goals and 39 assists in 126 career games, with six goals and six assists in 2022-23 as the Beavers finished last in the WCHA.

A WCHA All-Rookie Team selection as a freshman when she totaled seven goals and and 12 assists, Hunt notably scored the game-winning goal in a four-overtime win over UMD on Feb. 29, 2020, in Game 2 of a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series that the Bulldogs won at Amsoil Arena. She had two goals in that game, which was the longest in UMD men’s or women’s hockey history.

Hunt had two goals this season against UMD — including one 34 seconds into the regular season finale — which were the only goals the Beavers scored all year in 8-1, 5-0, 6-0 and 5-1 losses to the Bulldogs.

“She's a Bulldog killer,” Crowell said. “She's a really skilled goalscorer on a team that didn't score a lot of goals. She's the one that seemed to always get it done against us.

“She has that blue-collar side to her, but I think she has the white-collar skills too. I think we can let that shine a little bit more here.”

In addition to Hunt, the Bulldogs have signed another freshman recruit in defenseman Ida Karlsson, a former member of Sweden’s Under-18 national team. Karlsson, who turns 19 in June, first competed for Sweden in the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship back in 2020 as a 15-year-old.

That season, 2019-10, was also when Karlsson made her debut in the Swedish Women’s Hockey League (SDHL), playing 10 games with Leksands IF. She’s played the entirety of the last three seasons with Leksands IF, posting a career-high six goals and three assists in 29 games this year.

“She has great offensive instincts,” Crowell said. “Big, strong player, nice skating stride. She one of those player that just stands out right away when you watch her.”

The Bulldogs previously announced the signing of four freshmen for 2023-24 — forwards Payton Holloway and Grace Sadura, defenseman Quinn Dunkle and goaltender Eve Gascon.

Crowell said the Bulldogs are still searching for 1-2 more forwards and a third-string goaltender to fill out the roster for 2023-24. Those would all come out of the transfer portal. Players have until May 4 to enter their name into the transfer portal, unless there is a coaching change at their program.

UMD is losing five forwards, two defensemen and two goaltenders from the 2022-23 squad that was ousted from the NCAA tournament via a regional final loss to Minnesota. All nine departures are fifth-year seniors, which includes the Bulldogs’ three leading scorers from 2022-23 (Gabbie Hughes, Ashton Bell and Anneke Linser), its top defensive pairing (Bell and Maggie Flaherty) and record-setting starting goaltender Emma Soderberg.

No Bulldogs have entered the transfer portal yet this offseason. UMD officially announced this week that senior forward Mannon McMahon and senior defenseman Taylor Stewart will be back for their fifth year in 2023-24. They are the second-to-last class able to play a fifth season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linser, Laderoute honored for strength and conditioning

A pair of fifth-year Bulldogs from the men’s and women’s programs — Anneke Linser and Tanner Laderoute — have been honored by the National Strength and Conditioning Association as an 2023 All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year.

Linser and Laderoute were among the 17 NCAA Division I and III men's and women's players recognized in ice hockey. Both were nominated for the award by Bulldog strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Golden.

Linser had a career year for the Bulldogs as a fifth-year senior, nearly doubling her point total and almost tripling her goal total from 2021-22 with 17 goals and 30 points in 2022-23. All season long her coaches and teammates attributed that to the extra work she put in last offseason.

"Anneke is what you want to see out of an athlete," Golden said in a release from UMD. "She understands the value of taking care of her body and uses the weight room to not only gain strength, speed and explosiveness, but also as a recovery tool to be at her best every single day. She is character-driven and gives her all in every session."