Courtney Hall and Addi Scribner score goals as St. Cloud State Huskies turn game around vs. Bemidji State Beavers

Before the last period the Bemidji State Beavers held the lead 0-0, but the St. Cloud State Huskies turned the tables and won. The game ended 2-1.

St. Cloud State's Courtney Hall scored the game-winning goal.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Huskies will host the Badgers at 7 p.m. CST, and the Beavers will visit the St. Thomas players at 3 p.m. CST.