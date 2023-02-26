Bulldogs sweep St. Cloud State with 5-1 win Saturday, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff

DULUTH — Seventh-ranked Minnesota Duluth terminated the Cinderella season of No. 12 St. Cloud State with a three-goal second period Saturday, en route to a 5-1 victory in Game 2 for a sweep of the Huskies in the best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena for a fifth consecutive season. UMD, the fourth seed, will take on regular season champion Ohio State at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin at 5 p.m. The winners meet in the championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Excited to see (Ohio State), excited to be at Ridder, excited to get a chance to play for another trophy here,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said about the semifinal matchup with the Buckeyes — a team UMD hasn’t seen since December after going 1-3 against them during the first half, with three of those four games being decided in overtime.

Minnesota Duluth players celebrate a second period goal against St. Cloud State during the first round of the WCHA playoffs at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Today was really important for us to figure out how to end a season, how to beat a team for the fifth time this season, and to play better than we played yesterday,” Crowell said. “We know we didn't give it our best yesterday and we wanted to elevate and we did.”

Fifth-year senior center Kyle Hanley, sophomore wing Mary Kate O’Brien and fifth-year senior wing Taylor Anderson scored for the Bulldogs in the second to make it 4-0 at the second intermission.

Hanley scored 2:12 into the second by skipping a puck through the SCSU zone and past junior goaltender Sanni Ahola. That forced Huskies first-year head coach Brian Idalski to break from his season-long goaltending rotation of junior Jojo Chobak — the former Bulldog — playing Friday and Ahola on Saturdays.

Minnesota Duluth forward Taylor Anderson (5) shoots the puck against St. Cloud State defenseman Taytum Geier (16) during the first round of the WCHA playoffs at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Chobak came on to play the final 17:39 of the second, making 19 saves. She stopped 11 shots during a major penalty on redshirt senior Allie Cornelius, who cross checked UMD junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith in the head — but only got a major, no game misconduct after a quick video review.

O’Brien scored on the 12th shot of the major, which was 18 seconds away from expiring. Less than a minute later and with just 18.5 seconds left in the second, Anderson redirected a shot by fifth-year senior Gabbie Hughes past Chobak for the four-goal advantage.

“As a line, we always talk about being the calm and being consistent throughout the entire game,” Hanley said of herself, Rogge and sophomore wing Gabby Krause. “As a whole, our team played a lot better today than we did yesterday and we really had everyone going today.”

Minnesota Duluth forward Mary Kate O'Brien (3) celebrates scoring a second period goal against St. Cloud State during the first round of the WCHA playoffs at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

SCSU, which lost the series opener 1-0 on a late goal, turned back to Ahola to start the third period, only pulling her again for extra attackers. It resulted in a goal the first time on a power play. The second time resulted in an empty net goal that UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge scored from the defensive zone after banking the puck off the side wall.

Rogge finished with two goals Saturday after getting the Bulldogs on the scoreboard in the first with a spinning snipe 14:39 into her 165th career game at UMD, tying Anna Klein for most games played by a Bulldog. Klein set the record a year ago as a fifth-year senior.

“Feels good,” Rogge said of her two goals in Game 165. “Anything that I can help do to get the win for our team is something I'll do. I don't care if it's putting the puck in the net, blocking a shot, just chipping the puck data deep. Whatever it is, that's what I'm trying to focus on — not so much the scoring aspect. But if that's what my role is that day, I'll take it, too.”

UMD fifth-year senior Emma Soderberg made 23 saves on 24 shots while Ahola had 24 saves.

The Huskies came into the series just one the outside of the NCAA tournament bubble at No. 12 in the Pairwise. They fell to No. 13 after the series sweep. SCSU went 9-23-3 last year, but finish 18-18-1 this season under Idalski.

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) makes a diving glove save against St. Cloud State during the first round of the WCHA playoffs at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD sophomore wing Mary Kate O’Brien — Her goal late in the five-minute power play prevented the major penalty from being a momentum-building moment for SCSU.

2. UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge — Two goals in her 165th game. Rogge can become the program’s all-time leader in games played Friday in Minneapolis.

1. UMD fifth-year senior Kylie Hanley — A key player for the Bulldogs in the middle on Saturday, she finished with a goal and two assists.

Box score

St. Cloud State 0-0-1—1

Minnesota Duluth 1-3-1—5

First period

1. UMD, Naomi Rogge (Kylie Hanley), 14:39

Second period

2. UMD, Hanley (Hanna Baskin, Tova Henderson), 2:12

3. UMD, Mary Kate O’Brien (Hanley, Nina Jobst-Smith), 18:58 (pp)

4. UMD, Taylor Anderson (Gabbie Hughes), 19:42

Third period

5. SCSU, Taylor Lind (Grace Wolfe, Courtney Hall), 7:35 (pp, ea)

6. UMD, Rogge, 17:51 (en)

Saves — Sanni Ahola, SCSU, 24; Jojo Chobak, SCSU, 19; Emma Soderberg, UMD, 23.

Power play — SCSU 1-3; UMD 1-4. Penalties — SCSU 3-9; UMD 3-6.

Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren (25) shoots the puck against St. Cloud State goaltender JoJo Chobak (29) during the first round of the WCHA playoffs at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) is pushed around by St. Cloud State players after a whistle during the first round of the WCHA playoffs at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Mary Kate O'Brien (3) scores a goal against St Cloud State goaltender JoJo Chobak (29) during the first round of the WCHA playoffs at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune