ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College | WCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldogs' Soderberg is a national goaltender of the year semifinalist for a third time

The UMD and Swedish national team starter is one of three semifinalists from the WCHA, having been named a semifinalist in the award's inaugural two seasons.

womens hockey game
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) covers up the puck against Wisconsin at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 02, 2023 04:36 PM
Share

DULUTH — For the third consecutive season, Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg is one of 11 semifinalists for the Women’s National Goalie of the Year Award.

Soderberg is one of four semifinalists from a year ago along with Providence sixth-year senior Sandra Abstreiter, Boston College fifth-year senior Abigail Levy and Clarkson junior Michelle Pasiechnyk. Abstreiter, of Germany, is a three-time semifinalist like Soderberg.

Other semifinalists from the WCHA include Minnesota sophomore Skylar Vetter and Wisconsin senior Cami Kronish. The full list can be found here .

Soderberg, the starting goaltender for the Swedish national team and 2022 Olympian, is tied for third in the NCAA in shutouts with seven. Soderberg needs two more shutouts this season to tie UMD’s career record of 20 and three more shutouts to tie the UMD single-season record of 10.

“I try to not to pay too much attention to it,” Soderberg said of the shutout records. “Typically when I see it, it’s on Twitter or something like that. It's exciting, but the end goal is still a national championship. And that's it. This is just a step on the way toward that. It’s still fun, but I want the team to succeed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Among NCAA Division I goaltenders who have played 1,300 or more minutes, Soderberg’s 1.63 goals against average ranks fourth while her .929 save percentage ranks seventh.

Soderberg is the Bulldogs’ sixth-winningest goalie in program history and needs one more win to be the sixth with 50 or more career wins at UMD. The Bulldogs are at Minnesota State this weekend for games at 3 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in Mankato.

The Women’s National Goalie of the Year Award is in its third season. Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel won the first two years. The WCHA has yet to have a goaltender advance beyond the semifinals, and that includes Soderberg, who in her first year as a starter in 2020-21 was the WCHA Goaltender of the Year and an All-American.

Soderberg was a semifinalist a year ago despite missing 14 games while playing in and recovering from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSTRL NEWSLETTERTHE RINK LIVEMINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSWISCONSIN BADGERS
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
Ohio State vs Minnesota
WCHA
Top-ranked Buckeyes coach feeling a bit nostalgic as women's hockey showdown with Gophers looms
No extra motivation is needed when Ohio State and Minnesota meet at Ridder Arena this weekend. The Buckeyes are top-ranked and have not lost in regulation since October, at the hands of the Gophers.
February 02, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college women play hockey
WCHA
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge
A medical redshirt season and COVID-19 exemption have turned Rogge into not just a UMD student, but a full-time resident these last six years.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
St. Cloud State vs Minnesota
WCHA
Gophers' Grace Zumwinkle and Skylar Vetter earn WCHA player of the month awards following undefeated January
The collection of WCHA awards being sent to Ridder Arena this season keeps getting bigger and bigger, as a fifth-year forward and a sophomore goalie were honored by the conference.
February 01, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college women play hockey
WCHA
Gophers finish season sweep of Bulldogs on physical, chippy day in Duluth
Minnesota Duluth scored two power play goals, but was denied a major power play in the second after losing a controversial challenge.
January 28, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens