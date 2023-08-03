Bulldogs' Laura Bellamy named head coach at Harvard

DULUTH — Eight years after leaving Harvard and returning home to help rebuild the Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey program, Bulldogs associate head coach Laura Bellamy is heading back to her alma mater as head coach of the Crimson women’s hockey team.

Harvard announced Bellamy as the replacement for longtime coach Katie Stone on Thursday, giving the Duluth native and Denfeld High School graduate her first head coaching job after a decade as an assistant coach and associate head coach at the NCAA Division I level.

Learn more about Laura Bellamy:







"This is a fantastic opportunity to work with an impressive group of student-athletes at a place I know and love," Bellamy said in Harvard's announcement. "It is a great honor to return to the program, institution, and community that had such a transformative impact on me during my college years and is filled with people who encouraged and supported me on the ice and off. My aim is to advance this program by providing our student-athletes with a world-class experience and striving for national prominence in NCAA women's ice hockey."

The gig will be a challenge for Bellamy, as the circumstances are far from ideal, just as they were when she returned home to Duluth in 2015.

Stone, who ranks third all time in wins by an NCAA Division I women’s hockey coach, retired via a six-paragraph press release on June 6 after 29 years as head coach of the Crimson following an investigation into the program’s culture. Articles in the Boston Globe and The Athletic detailed allegations of hazing within the program, abuse and intimidation by Stone, and racially insensitive comments made by the coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bellamy, 32, was a goaltender at Harvard for four seasons from 2009-13 before serving as an assistant coach on Stone’s staff for two seasons from 2013-15. Current Bulldogs head coach Maura Crowell was Harvard’s interim head coach during Bellamy’s first season on the Crimson bench in 2013-14 while Stone coached the U.S. Olympic team.

Crowell was hired by the Bulldogs to replace another legendary — and polarizing — NCAA Division I women’s hockey coach, Shannon Miller, in 2015. Bellamy was quickly added to the staff. Bellamy, a proud Duluthian and standout netminder for the Northern Stars girls high school hockey team, was promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach of the Bulldogs before the 2019-20 season.

In 2022, the American Hockey Coaches Association honored Bellamy for her career as an assistant with the Assistant Women’s Coach Award.

“I think she's a bit of an unsung hero around here and even across the country. She does so much for us,” Crowell said of Bellamy after she won the award in January 2022. “There's been a lot of positives coming out of our program that I would certainly attribute to Laura’s coaching and relationships with our players. I think she's one of the best in the country.”

Minnesota Duluth associate head coach Laura Bellamy works with players during practice on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Together, Bellamy and Crowell have rebuilt the Bulldogs into a national power over the past eight seasons, making four NCAA tournament appearances. They’ve taken UMD to the NCAA tournament in each of the previous three seasons, reaching the NCAA Frozen Four semifinal in 2021 and the NCAA title game in 2022. UMD fell one point shy of Wisconsin for the WCHA regular season title in 2020-21.

Over the last eight years, Crowell and Bellamy have coached two top-three Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalists in Gabbie Hughes and Lara Stalder, nine All-Americans and nine Olympians, including gold medalists Maddie Rooney and Sidney Morin of the United States and Ashton Bell of Canada.

In 2022-23, Hughes became the university’s first Hockey Humanitarian Award winner for her work co-founding Sophie’s Squad, an organization that advocates for the mental health of athletes from youth through college.

Minnesota Duluth senior forward Gabbie Hughes, second from right, smiles while posing with assistant coach Laura Schuler, left, head coach Maura Crowell, second from left, and associate head coach Laura Bellamy inside Malosky Stadium on the campus of UMD after the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award announcement Saturday, March 26, 2022. Hughes was one of three finalists for the award. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

"This is a great day for Laura," Crowell said in an announcement by UMD. "She has worked incredibly hard to bring this proud UMD program back to national prominence and is now well equipped to lead Harvard. Personally, I've worked with Laura as a student-athlete and a coach and I could not be happier for her. One of the greatest honors one can have as a head coach is to mentor your staff members to lead programs, so this is a proud moment all-around. It's also a major compliment to our UMD program and all that we have accomplished over the years."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs have gone 153-101-24 (.594) over the last eight seasons under Bellamy and Crowell, including 83-41-10 (.657) over the past four years. The program was 70-57-16 (.545) in its final four seasons under Miller, but missed four consecutive NCAA tournaments — after making 10 of 11 from 2000-2011, winning five NCAA titles — and two of the previous three WCHA Final Faceoffs.

Miller didn’t leave the Bulldogs quietly, and after suing the university for discrimination, her legal battle with the university hung over the women’s hockey program for much of Crowell and Bellamy’s first three seasons at UMD, finally culminating in Dec. 2019.

Stone had been at Harvard since 1994 — before the NCAA began sponsoring women’s ice hockey in 2000 — and finished her career with a record of 523-248-58 (.648), leading the Crimson to 12 NCAA tournament appearances, six NCAA Frozen Fours and four national title games. She never won an NCAA title at Harvard, but did lead the Crimson to the American Women's College Hockey Alliance national championship in 1999.

Harvard’s last NCAA championship game appearance came in 2015 via a 4-1 loss to Minnesota in Minneapolis. That was Bellamy and Crowell’s last season working under Stone. Since then, the Crimson have gone 94-107-20 (.471) in seven seasons — Harvard’s 2020-21 season was canceled by the Ivy League because of the COVID-19 pandemic — with one NCAA tournament appearance in 2022 where UMD beat Harvard 4-0 in a regional semifinal in Minneapolis. Harvard went 7-21-3 in 2022-23 for its fourth losing season in seven years.

Minnesota Duluth coaches Maura Cromwell, left, and Laura Bellamy greet the Harvard coaching staff, including head coach Katey Stone, at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Bellamy was a two-time captain for Harvard, wearing an ‘A’ as a junior in 2011-12 and wearing a ‘C’ as a senior in 2012-13. She can be found throughout the Harvard record book, ranking seventh in career saves (1,819), seventh in career save percentage (.915), third in career goals against (1.82), second in shutouts (19) and third in career wins (60). Though she split time in net as a senior, Bellamy’s .949 save percentage in 2012-13 ranks second for a single season and her 0.92 goals against average is the best at Harvard for a single season.

Bellamy has declined to speak about her time at Harvard since the allegations against Stone and the program were first published back in January. She had nothing but praise for Stone and Harvard, however, 15 games into her UMD coaching career following a 4-2 win for UMD over Stone and the Crimson on Nov. 27, 2015 at Amsoil Arena.

“The reason I wanted to be a college hockey player was because I grew up watching UMD women’s hockey and I idolized those players,” Bellamy told the News Tribune after the game. “I went to Harvard and had an unbelievable experience. Katey Stone is the most influential person in my life, hands down, aside from my parents. She is why I’m in coaching. To come back and be with UMD and have them playing each other, this was a really special game.”

The departure of Bellamy from UMD after eight seasons leaves Crowell with an opening on her coaching staff two months prior to the team’s 2023-24 season opener on Oct. 6 against Long Island University at Amsoil Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD added a third paid assistant coach last week when it announced the hiring of former Bemidji State assistant coach Emma Sobieck. Longtime assistant coach Laura Schuler is set to return for her 10th season at UMD in 2023-24 and third under Crowell after returning to the program in 2021.