Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge

A lot of people go to college for seven years. They're called doctors. However, few get to be part of a college hockey program for six years. Around Duluth, that person is known as Naomi Rogge.

Rogge earned the status of sixth-year senior after missing her entire junior season with a knee injury and by playing through the 2021-22 COVID-19 season. She committed to the Bulldogs in the summer of 2015, just a few months into Maura Crowell's tenure as UMD head coach, and stepped on the ice for the first time in the fall of 2017, when the program was rebuilding following its 2016-17 NCAA tournament run.

The medical redshirt and pandemic exemption from the NCAA has allowed Rogge to see through Crowell's rebuild of UMD to its current state as a national championship contender. On this week's episode of the Bulldog Insider Podcast, Rogge shares what she's learned from that experience and what she's learned from living in Duluth the last six years. We also get her picks for the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four fan guide, and test her memory of what life was life back in 2017 when she first came to UMD.

