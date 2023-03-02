Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College WCHA

Bulldog Insider Podcast: Raising a Hockey Humanitarian Award finalist with Miki and Terry Hughes

Why has advocating for the mental health of young athletes become just as important as winning a national championship to Gabbie Hughes? We turn to her parents for the answer.

Gabby Hughes gets a hug from her dad, Terry
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) hugs her dad after a ceremonial puck drop for Sophie’s Squad before playing St. Thomas at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM

This week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast, we get to know Minnesota Duluth's two-time Hockey Humanitarian Award top-five finalist Gabbie Hughes from the perspective of her parents, Miki and Terry Hughes. Like their daughter, Miki and Terry are co-founders and active members of Sophie's Squad, an organization that has brought mental health awareness to the forefront of hockey in Minnesota.

Miki and Terry share stories about the founding of Sophie's Squad and provide insight into why the cause is so meaningful to Gabbie. Why has advocating for the mental health of young athletes become just as important as winning a national championship to one of college hockey's top players, and one of the top Bulldogs to ever play in Duluth?

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
college women play ice hockey
WCHA
Bulldogs sweep St. Cloud State with 5-1 win Saturday, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff
The Bulldogs took control with three goals in the second period, forcing the Huskies to flip flop goaltenders in Game 2
February 25, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
UMD goaltender Emma Soderberg keeps an eye on a shot
WCHA
Soderberg notches first assist, plus another shutout, in Bulldogs' series-opening win over St. Cloud State
Bulldogs goaltender Emma Soderberg was credited with an assist on the game-winning power play goal by defenseman Maggie Flaherty that gave UMD a 1-0 lead in the WCHA playoff series.
February 24, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Huskies_Hockey_Insider_podcast_logo.jpg
WCHA
SCSU women's coach previews this weekend's playoff series, talks about the team's improvements, looks ahead
Brian Idalski has doubled the number of wins from 2021-22 in his first season as Huskies head coach. He discusses how that has happened, some of his key players and what it will take against UMD
February 24, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Vetter.jpg
WCHA
Gophers, Bulldogs and Buckeyes dominate All-WCHA first team
Two players each from Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and regular season champ Ohio State were given top honors by the WCHA when its all conference teams were announced.
February 23, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens