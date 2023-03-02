Bulldog Insider Podcast: Raising a Hockey Humanitarian Award finalist with Miki and Terry Hughes

This week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast, we get to know Minnesota Duluth's two-time Hockey Humanitarian Award top-five finalist Gabbie Hughes from the perspective of her parents, Miki and Terry Hughes. Like their daughter, Miki and Terry are co-founders and active members of Sophie's Squad, an organization that has brought mental health awareness to the forefront of hockey in Minnesota.

Miki and Terry share stories about the founding of Sophie's Squad and provide insight into why the cause is so meaningful to Gabbie. Why has advocating for the mental health of young athletes become just as important as winning a national championship to one of college hockey's top players, and one of the top Bulldogs to ever play in Duluth?

