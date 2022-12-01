Bulldog Insider Podcast: 'Sniper extraordinaire' Maggie Flaherty saving her best for last season at UMD

After missing much of the second half of 2021-22 — including the NCAA tournament, Frozen Four and national championship game — with a season-ending knee injury, Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty has done the exact opposite of easing back into the Bulldogs' lineup.

Flaherty is having herself a career season at UMD with seven goals in 16 games. That's tied with fellow fifth-year players Anneke Linser and Ashton Bell for the team-high. The seven goals also matches the total goals scored by Flaherty in the 114 games she played at UMD over the previous four seasons. Flaherty joins the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to talk about her transition from dishing out "apples" to sniping goaltenders. We also cover a wide-range of topics from this weekend's series against Ohio State, last year's national championship game, the holidays and who is the "old soul" of this veteran Bulldogs squad.

