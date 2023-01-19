Bulldog Insider Podcast: Building a Frozen Four fan guide with Anneke Linser and Kylie Hanley

Duluth and Amsoil Arena will be hosting the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen Four in March, bringing hockey fans from across the country to the Twin Ports. The last time Minnesota Duluth hosted the Frozen Four was in 2012, so this week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast, we began work on a fan guide with two veteran Bulldogs.

UMD fifth-year senior forwards Kylie Hanley and Anneke Linser — who hope to be participants, not fans March 17-19 at Amsoil Arena — gave us their recommendations for food, drinks and entertainment around Duluth. They shared the places they've enjoyed the most during their five seasons as Bulldogs.

We also talked hockey ahead of UMD's series with St. Thomas. Linser has a team-high of 13 goals, while Hanley has become the most versatile player in UMD's lineup the last two seasons. Linser and Hanley have both received tremendous praise from the coaching staff this season.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.