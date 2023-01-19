ADVERTISEMENT

Bulldog Insider Podcast: Building a Frozen Four fan guide with Anneke Linser and Kylie Hanley

The Bulldogs leading goal scorer, Anneke Linser, and most versatile player, Kylie Hanley, give their fan recommendations for the upcoming NCAA Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena.

college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) scores a goal on Bemidji State goaltender Abbie Thompson (35) during the first period at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Matt Wellens
January 19, 2023 07:00 AM
Duluth and Amsoil Arena will be hosting the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen Four in March, bringing hockey fans from across the country to the Twin Ports. The last time Minnesota Duluth hosted the Frozen Four was in 2012, so this week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast, we began work on a fan guide with two veteran Bulldogs.

UMD fifth-year senior forwards Kylie Hanley and Anneke Linser — who hope to be participants, not fans March 17-19 at Amsoil Arena — gave us their recommendations for food, drinks and entertainment around Duluth. They shared the places they've enjoyed the most during their five seasons as Bulldogs.

We also talked hockey ahead of UMD's series with St. Thomas. Linser has a team-high of 13 goals, while Hanley has become the most versatile player in UMD's lineup the last two seasons. Linser and Hanley have both received tremendous praise from the coaching staff this season.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Kylie Hanley (12) skates with puck against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
UMD Men's hockey faces Omaha at Baxter Arena
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD men's hockey: Biondi, linemates put Bulldogs in position to sweep Omaha following 5-1 win Friday
Blake Biondi, the Hermantown native, along with linemates Quinn Olson and Dominic James, scored two first period goals to jump start the Bulldogs on Friday at Nebraska Omaha. The penalty kill took over from there to put UMD in position to sweep the series Saturday at Baxter Arena.
January 21, 2022 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Bulldog Insider with Essentia logo.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Listen: Rolling with the COVID-19 punches with UMD's Kaiser and James
New episodes of the Bulldog Insider air every Thursday wherever you listen to podcasts.
January 07, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  News Tribune
102421.S.DNT.UMDMPUX.C08.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD men's hockey: Bulldogs captain Cates invited to play for Team USA at 2022 Winter Olympics
Minnesota Duluth senior captain and wing Noah Cates is among the handfuls of college players reportedly being asked to suit up for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing next month.
January 06, 2022 07:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Bulldog Insider with Essentia logo.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Listen: New year, new Bulldog resolutions
New episodes of the Bulldog Insider Podcast air every Thursday wherever you listen to podcasts.
January 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  News Tribune
101621.S.DNTUMDMPUX.C05.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
NCHC series between Bulldogs, Huskies postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
No make up date has been announced, but the NCHC said in its release that an attempt will be made to reschedule the series.
January 05, 2022 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
100821.S.DNT.UMDWPUX.C05.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down, Three Stars: Hughes, Giguere, Klein put on a show out east at Harvard
Seniors Anna Klein, Gabbie Hughes and Elizabeth Giguere combined for seven goals and eight assists in a sweep for the UMD women at Harvard, while the Bulldogs men are held to a single goal in two losses to Minnesota State.
January 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

