Bulldog Insider Podcast: Behind the scenes of Frozen Fours with the NCAA's Mark Bedics

This week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast, we go behind the scenes of college hockey's Frozen Fours with Mark Bedics, the NCAA associate director of championships and alliances.

Bedics previously worked as a media coordinator for the NCAA's Men's Frozen Four from 2002 to 2021. Now he's on the operations side of planning, organizing and putting on events like this week's NCAA Women's Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. He shares stories and experiences from both events, including what it's like to run a Frozen Four at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul when Bulldogs and Gophers fans take over the arena. We also dive into the impact the NCAA's gender equity report has had on both events.

