Bulldog Insider Podcast: A look back at the Olympic careers of Soderberg, Bell

The college careers of Bulldogs fifth-year seniors Emma Soderberg and Ashton Bell are winding down, but the hockey careers of these two young Olympians are just beginning.

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) looks over the crowd during a timeout at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
February 16, 2023 07:05 AM

When Ashton Bell arrived on the Minnesota Duluth campus in the fall of 2017, she was a forward. A year later, Emma Soderberg arrived as the Bulldogs backup goaltender. Bell eventually transitioned to defenseman while Soderberg took over the starting role at UMD as a junior. Both were Olympians a year ago in Beijing, with Soderberg starting in net for Sweden and Bell winning a gold medal with Canada.

Now the college careers of Bell and Soderberg are wrapping up as the Bulldogs enter their final series of the regular season this weekend at Bemidji State. On this week's episode of Bulldog Insider, we take a look back at their college careers and discuss the evolution of the UMD women's hockey program during their time. Soderberg and Bell also add their contributions to the News Tribune's upcoming Frozen Four fan guide.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
