Buckeyes take advantage of 58-second window to beat Bulldogs in WCHA semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — For a period and a half Friday, Ohio State couldn’t solve Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg.

A bad Bulldogs bounce changed that, opening the door to a pair of goals just 58 seconds apart in the second period.

The result was a 2-1 victory for the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes over the No. 7 Bulldogs in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals on Friday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. OSU will take on either Minnesota or Wisconsin for the WCHA postseason championship at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ridder.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, await their NCAA tournament fate with the selection show scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday. At No. 7 in the Pairwise rankings — the system used to select and seed the 11-team bracket — UMD is considered a lock to play next week at a regional, location yet to be determined.

“Happy with the way we played, but a couple of mistakes and that's the difference at this time of year,” UMD coach Maura Crowell said. “We talk about it all the time. Who is going to take advantage of the other team's mistakes? They got two of them and we got one at the end there. So that's kind of the story of the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD’s lone goal of the afternoon came with Soderberg pulled in the final minutes as junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith got a shot through from the top of the slot into the top-left corner with 2:48 remaining in regulation.

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith (28) reacts after scoring a goal in the third period against Ohio State during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs were unable to get Soderberg off again for an extra attacker until less than a minute remained in regulation as the Buckeyes locked the game down defensively.

Soderberg, the WCHA Goaltender of the Year and a top-three finalist for national goalie of the year, finished with 34 saves on 36 shots.

“I'd say Soderberg is arguably one of the best goaltenders in the country,” Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall said. She made some key saves in key moments for them.”

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) makes a save against against Ohio State during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

It took a freak play with 9:10 remaining in the second period for Ohio State to break through, as OSU senior Brooke Brink pressured UMD fifth-year senior defenseman Ashton Bell on a puck retrieval. A pass by Bell in front of the UMD net bounced off Brink and past Soderberg.

Muzerall said she was screaming from the bench for Brink to come to the bench. Brink said the only reason she was still on the ice at that point was because she was the last on her line to change. She said she wasn’t trying to score on the play, and didn’t initially realize that the puck that struck her ring finger found the back of the net.

“I was tired and I was like standing out there in front of the net,” Brink said. “I tried to angle her and I think she just made a mistake and it popped in.”

Buckeyes fifth-year senior Emma Maltais scored 58 seconds later after gloving a failed clear attempt by UMD fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty. Maltais fired off a quick shot through traffic to give the Buckeyes a two-goal lead heading to the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crowell said the first goal was unfortunate, and that Bell’s decision to cut through the middle with a forechecker coming at her was atypical of Bell. Crowell also said she would have like to see Bell’s defensive partner, Flaherty, clear the puck off the wall and not up the middle on the second goal.

The second goal by the Buckeyes was the turning point, Crowell said. That’s when her team needed to dig in and keep it a one-goal game.

“You can't go down 2-0 against that team in that stretch,” Crowell said. “Weathering that storm and overcoming a little bit of adversity, every good team does that well and we needed to be better in that moment today.”

Minnesota Duluth forward Kylie Hanley (12) consults with Minnesota Duluth head coach Maura Crowell at the end of the first period during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Friday was the Bulldogs' fifth consecutive loss in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals over the last five years. It was their fourth loss of the season to Ohio State, as the two teams played a sixth consecutive one-goal game dating back to last year’s national championship game victory by the Buckeyes in the Frozen Four at Penn State.

A year ago, the Bulldogs lost to Minnesota in the Final Faceoff semifinals at Ridder Arena before returning a week later to beat the Gophers in Minneapolis to reach the Frozen Four.

Ohio State is one of four possible regional destinations for UMD next week along with Yale, Colgate and Minnesota.

Bulldog Insider Podcast Previews NCAA Frozen Four







Fifth-year senior Taylor Anderson said the Bulldogs will do what they always do with tough losses like Friday’s. They’ll learn from it to build some momentum going into the NCAA tournament.

“Ohio State, we might see them again,” Anderson said. “We’ll use that and watch the film on it and take the time to use that to our advantage. A good hockey game like this is always going to be good for everyone. I'm happy to have a close game like this one in the postseason here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogge sets games-played record

UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge set the UMD record for career games played Friday. It was her 166th career game, surpassing the 165 games Anna Klein finished with at the end of her college career a year ago.

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg — Minus those 58 seconds in the second, Soderberg shut down Ohio State’s offensive efforts. She garnered praise twice from Muzerall during Ohio State’s postgame.

2. OSU junior goaltender Amanda Thiele — After a quiet first period, UMD tested Thiele in the second and third and shots evened to 19-19 per side over the final 40 minutes.

1. OSU senior center Emma Maltais — She caught a clear and put it in the back of the UMD net for the deciding goal. The 2-0 lead allowed the Buckeyes to settle in defensively in the third period.

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) shoots the puck on goal against Ohio State goaltender Amanda Thiele (30) during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

OSU 2, UMD 1

Minnesota Duluth 0-0-1—1

Ohio State 0-2-0—2

First period

No scoring.

Second period

1. OSU, Brooke Bink, 10:50

2. OSU, Emma Maltais, 11:54

Third period

3. UMD, Nina Jobst-Smith (Kylie Hanley, Hanna Baskin), 17:12 (ea)

Saves — Emma Soderberg, UMD, 34; Amanda Thiele, OSU, 26.

Power play — UMD 0-1; OSU 0-4. Penalties — UMD 4-8; OSU 1-2.

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Hanna Baskin (10) and Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) defend against Ohio State forward Gabby Rosenthal (15) during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Mannon McMahon (16) carries the puck against Ohio State forward Emma Maltais (17) during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Mannon McMahon (16) skates with the puck against Ohio State during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth head coach Maura Crowell makes her thoughts known about a call by the refs during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Taylor Anderson (5) shoots the puck on goal against Ohio State goaltender Amanda Thiele (30) during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Mannon McMahon (16) and forward Mary Kate O'Brien (3) skate against Ohio State defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) reacts after Ohio State scored the first goal of the game during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) deflects the puck on goal against Ohio State during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Mannon McMahon (16) carries the puck against Ohio State during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A Minnesota Duluth fan reacts to the score against Ohio State in the third period during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) watches her team go six-on-five against Ohio State late in the third period during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Taylor Stewart (21) competes with Ohio State defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) for the puck during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Mannon McMahon (16) looks to see if the back door is open during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth players celebrate a third period goal against Ohio State during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren (25) trips up Ohio State forward Jennifer Gardiner (12) as Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell (26) prevents an empty net goal during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) moves the puck against Ohio State during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth players gather around the net during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Taylor Anderson (5) skates against Ohio State during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Mannon McMahon (16) skates against Ohio State defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) fights for possession of the puck against Ohio State during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune