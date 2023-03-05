Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Buckeyes, Gophers grab top two seeds in NCAA women's tourney

Minnesota will host a regional and may get a rematch of its 2022 meeting with in-state rival Minnesota Duluth at Ridder Arena next weekend.

JRW_2155.jpg
Minnesota captain Taylor Heise (9) hugged a teammate in the postgame celebration after the Gophers beat Ohio State 3-1 to win the WCHA Final Faceoff on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Justin Wolford / WCHA
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
March 05, 2023 12:23 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – In winning the WCHA Final Faceoff over the weekend, and beating Ohio State in the title game, the Minnesota Gophers put to bed a bad memory from last season.

Thanks to the way the NCAA tournament bracket looks, they may get a chance to exorcize another 2022 demon with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.

As Gophers coach Brad Frost predicted in the press conference following his team’s 3-1 win over the Buckeyes in their conference tournament title game, Minnesota was seeded second nationally, behind top seed Ohio State (31-5-2).

The Gophers (29-5-3) will host a regional at Ridder Arena, where Minnesota Duluth (25-9-3) and Clarkson (29-10-2) will square off on Thursday evening. The winner will advance to face Minnesota in the regional title game, which will be played at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon.

The bracket sets up a potential rematch of the 2022 regional finale, where the Bulldogs upset Minnesota after UMD beat Harvard in their first round game. Minnesota was 4-0-0 versus the Bulldogs this season.

Ohio State will host the winner of a first round game between Quinnipiac (29-9-0) and Penn State (27-8-2). The Nittany Lions, who won the College Hockey America playoff title over the weekend, are making their first NCAA tournament appearance, backstopped by Wyoming, Minn., native Josie Bothun in goal. Bothun, a junior who played boys’ high school hockey in Minnesota, was named the most outstanding player in the CHA tournament.

Wisconsin (25-10-2) also qualified for the NCAA tournament as an at-large selection. The Badgers will face first-timer Long Island (20-13-3) in the opening round with the winner facing third seed Colgate (32-5-2) in Hamilton, N.Y.

The final two teams in the tournament are fifth-seeded Northeastern (33-2-1) and fourth-seeded Yale (28-3-1), who will meet head to head. The winners of the quartet of regionals will advance to the Frozen Four, which will be played at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on March 17 and 19.

This story will be updated.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
