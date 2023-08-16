Billy Hengen goes from apprehension about coaching girls to assistant coach for SCSU women

ST. CLOUD — Billy Hengen took a year off from coaching after being the head coach of the Gentry Academy boys hockey team in 2020-21 and leading the Stars to the Class A state title.

He continued to work at Gentry for the next year and then the head coaching position for the Gentry girls hockey team opened up and key school administrators wanted him to take the job before last season. The Stars girls hockey team had reached the Class A state championship game in 2021 and the Class AA state semifinals in 2022.

"I had coached boys hockey for the last 15 years and never coached girls hockey," he said. "The AD and our principal wanted me to take the job, but I had never coached girls hockey and I wasn't sure it was something I wanted to do and I was reluctant to take the position.

"Ultimately, I took it because we had a lot of seniors and I had worked with a lot of the players over the years on the girls team and they were great hockey players and great people. I knew they wanted to take a shot at winning the state tournament."

But Hengen also knew that the bar for success for the team was going to be high.

"I felt like it was a lot of pressure to take over that team because it was all seniors and kids that had a lot of success in the past," he said. "The expectations for a coach going into that situation is going to be high for the group. I wanted to do good for the school and the team, but I wasn't sure if I was up to the task.

"A week into the season, I'm thinking that I'm going to like this more than coaching boys hockey. I'm really having fun, being around the team. The girls listened well. I don't feel like there's a shot clock on me when I'm talking. A little different vibe, but I really liked it. The girls were extremely competitive."

Gentry ended up going 27-2 and won the Class AA state title.

With a connection he made during the season, Hengen was recently named an assistant coach for the St. Cloud State women's hockey team. Hengen, 42, played hockey for St. Cloud State from 2002-06.

After last season ended, the NCAA has allowed Division I programs to add a third paid assistant coach to hockey staffs throughout the country.

Recruiting connection

Last season, Hengen got to know Mira Jalosuo, who was in her first season as an assistant coach with the Huskies.

"Mira was recruiting some of my players at Gentry, so we met while she recruiting," Hengen said. "We had some kind of funny text exchanges in regard to some drama in girls hockey and had some laughs together and formed a bit of a relationship. She ended ended up committing Grace Delmonico off our team and she will be a freshman at St. Cloud this year."

During his time coaching boys hockey, Hengen had been the head coach at Holy Angels and Providence Academy before going to Gentry. In the back of his mind, Hengen always wanted to coach at the college level.

"I think a lot of coaches in Minnesota have a similar story to me and would love to coach college hockey," said Hengen, who graduated from the Academy of Holy Angels in 2000. "But there's only so many positions and to get one of those positions, you either have to have an unbelievable relationship with one of the coaches as a player and they take you in. Or, you have to go and coach junior hockey, which may take you out of the state. Juniors can set you on a path of a lot of uncertainty, living in different cities with no guarantee.

"I thought about going that route, but I didn't like that route. I didn't take the right route to get to college hockey, which was what I thought. I enjoyed coaching high school, so it was OK ... This route ended up a little bit of a surprise and I'm fortunate to get a position in college hockey and a college position in Minnesota."

To top it off, he was going back to coach at his alma mater. He played his first three seasons for head coach Craig Dahl and his senior season for head coach Bob Motzko. After going 14-23-3 in 2004-05 under Dahl, the Huskies went 22-16-4, reached the WCHA championship game and narrowly missed the NCAA tournament under Motzko in 2005-06.

"I had an amazing experience at St. Cloud State when I was there," Hengen said. "Our senior year was an incredibly fun season. We exceeded expectations, Bob was the (WCHA) Coach of the Year and we played in the WCHA Final Five championship against North Dakota.

"The rink was a bees nest. Nearly every home game, we were filling up the place. A short drive for mom and dad to come up from the (Twin) Cities," said Hengen, who is from Eden Prairie. "I played with a high school buddy in Ryan LaMere, who is now the head coach of Holy Angels girls hockey."

After getting his degree in marketing, Hengen got into coaching and in 2007, he was an assistant boys hockey coach at Holy Angels.

And now he is excited about an opportunity to help coach the SCSU women's team. He said that he and head coach Brian Idalski share a lot of common ground.

"I think Brian and I hit it off in the interview process," Hengen said. "He expects players to be elite competitors, be well-conditioned. Those were two big things we had in common.

"They were also looking for an offensive-minded person to join the staff. People who know me in the hockey community know me as a little bit of a riverboat gambler or offensive juggernaut type coach. I love offense and that is how I see the game, from an offensive perspective. I think that was something that was appealing to the people up here, that I could add an offensive perspective."

St. Cloud State had not finished .500 or better since the 2009-10 season before going 18-18-1 last season in Idalski's first season. The 18 wins tied the program record (18-15-5 in 2007-08 and 18-18-1 in 2005-06) and the Huskies were ranked No. 12 in the national polls at the end of the season, coming close to reaching the national tournament.

As the team heads into the new season, there is a new assistant to bring another perspective to the bench.

"We're extremely excited to add someone with Billy's experience and tradition of success to our program," Idalski said in a news release. "Billy brings a great passion for not only hockey, but St. Cloud State hockey. He is a welcome addition to our staff and will be a phenomenal resource of knowledge and skill development for our athletes."

SCSU opens its season on Sept. 23 against Union at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

