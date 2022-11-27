Bemidji State's Abby DeLaRosa scores first collegiate goal in 4-1 romp over Sacred Heart

HAMDEN, Conn. -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team broke out of its funk on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak by topping Sacred Heart 4-1 to wrap up the Nutmeg Classic in Hamden, Conn.

The first period was scoreless, and so was most of the second period. But the final 23 minutes of action featured five goals -- including a couple in rapid succession.

Ella Anick scored for the Beavers (4-13-1, 1-11 WCHA) at the 17:17 mark of the second off a feed from Genevieve Hendrickson, good for the game’s opening strike. Sixty seconds later, Abby DeLaRosa turned passes from Gabbie Smith and Calli Forsberg into a 2-0 advantage by bagging her own goal.

DeLaRosa’s goal served as the first career strike for the senior defender.

At the 6:19 mark of the third period, Raeley Carney made it 3-0 BSU after finishing off feeds from McKayla Zilisch and Kendra Fortin.

Two minutes later, the Pioneers (6-11-1) finally answered through Kailey Smith’s goal, but Kayla Santl put the finishing touches on the win with another Bemidji State goal at the 16:50 mark of the third.

Hannah Hogenson was 15-for-16 on save attempts for the Beavers, while Carly Greene endured 50 shots on goal and made 46 saves for Sacred Heart.

BSU will resume WCHA play with a home series against Wisconsin at 3:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and at 2:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 4, Sacred Heart 1

BSU 0 2 2 -- 4

SHU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Anick (Hendrickson), 17:17; 2, BSU GOAL, DeLaRosa (Smith, Forsberg), 18:17.

Third period -- 3, BSU GOAL, Carney (Zilisch, Fortin), 6:19; 4, SHU GOAL, Smith (Antonakis, Solak), 8:20; 5, BSU GOAL, Santl (unassisted), 16:50.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 15; Greene (SHU) 46.