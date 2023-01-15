Bemidji State Beavers couldn't stop star-studded Minnesota-Duluth from winning

Minnesota-Duluth and the Bemidji State Beavers met on Saturday. UMD came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-0.

The Bulldogs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ashton Bell . Mary Kate O'Brien assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Anneke Linser in the first period, assisted by Ashton Bell and Maggie Flaherty .

The Bulldogs' Anneke Linser increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Gabbie Hughes and Maggie Flaherty.

Naomi Rogge scored late into the second period, assisted by Danielle Burgen and Kylie Hanley .

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Clara Van Wieren who increased the Bulldogs' lead, assisted by Gabby Krause and Kylie Hanley, late in the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

Coming up:

The Beavers play against Minnesota on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs will face St. Thomas on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.