Bellamy's departure leaves Bulldogs with another job opening

DULUTH — It’s been a long summer of recruiting, Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey coach Maura Crowell said recently. She was talking about recruiting players at the time, but she might as well have been referencing the rebuilding of her coaching and support staff.

And it’s not over yet.

With longtime associate head coach Laura Bellamy being named the head coach of Harvard last week, Crowell once again finds herself going through the hiring process just as it appeared her summer of applications and résumés was complete.

“We're the best staff in the country. We really believe that,” Crowell said after it was announced Bellamy was heading back to her alma mater. “It'll be a big adjustment, but of course, we'll find somebody and we'll figure it out. Our team's in a good place.”

The UMD women’s hockey program started the summer looking to fill three vacancies — director of hockey operations, a strength and conditioning coordinator to share with the men and a third paid assistant coach.

The university announced the hiring of Chase Engdahl on Monday as the new strength and conditioning coordinator for the men’s and women’s hockey programs, replacing Jeremy Golden. Crowell said she will have a director of operations in place soon with that candidate going through the final steps of the process.

Late last month, Crowell announced the hiring of former Bemidji State assistant coach, forward and captain Emma Sobieck to the Bulldogs staff, filling the post created when the NCAA allowed NCAA Division I hockey programs to expand their coaching staffs from three paid coaches to four.

Sobieck was hired at the time to fill a specific role on Crowell’s staff — oversee and operate the team’s video programs and work as the lead video coach from the booth during games — and compliment the coaches in place. So finding Bellamy’s replacement won’t be as easy as diving back into the pool of those candidates.

Minnesota Duluth Assistant coach Laura Schuler talks with players during a timeout against Wisconsin at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Laura Schuler, the former Canadian national and Olympic team coach who returns for her 10th season at UMD in 2023-24 and third with Crowell, has been overseeing forwards while Bellamy, a former goalie at Harvard, has worked with the netminders and defensemen.

Bellamy’s vast experience in goal — and the move to hire a director of operations who could focus more on the equipment side — meant Crowell didn’t have to hire a goalie coach, like many programs have been doing when adding a third assistant.

Now she’s looking for someone with experience in net, though Crowell said she won’t be limiting herself just to former goaltenders when it comes time to hiring Bellamy’s replacement.

Minnesota Duluth head coach Maura Crowell gestures while speaking during the NCAA regional press conference at Ridder Arena on Friday, March 10 in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“I want to try to find the best candidate that we can find,” Crowell said. “Certainly goaltending is important in this job. That would be a big factor, but it can't be a limiting factor, either, considering considering the time of year.

“We want to find the right person, the right fit, somebody that's going to make our team and staff better.”

Bulldogs add third goaltender

Superior’s Kenlyn Thimm (9) tries to get a shot off in the first period as Bay Area goalie Anna Byczek (31) dives on the puck in the Wisconsin state championship game at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton on Saturday afternoon, March 4, 2023. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Crowell and the Bulldogs were able to add a third goaltender to the roster for the 2023-24 season thanks to a tip from UMD athletic director Forrest Karr, formerly the athletic director at Northern Michigan in Marquette.

Anna Byczek, 18, originally of Marquette, will be one of two incoming freshman goaltenders at UMD this season along with 20-year-old Eve Gascon of Quebec. UMD also returns 19-year-old Hailey MacLeod for her sophomore season.

Byczek played her senior year of high school with the Team Wisconsin U19 AAA program and the Bay Area Ice Bears, leading the Green Bay-area high school co-op team to a 3-0 win over Superior in this year’s Wisconsin state championship game. The goaltender of the year in the state of Wisconsin in 2022-23, Byczek previously played on the Marquette Senior High School boys team in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Engdahl brings NHL experience to UMD

The new strength and conditioning coach for the Bulldogs men’s and women’s hockey programs, Chase Engdahl, spent the previous two seasons working as the director of hockey performance for Vermont’s hockey programs.

But prior to working with the Catamounts, Engdahl was with the Colorado Avalanche in Denver, originally as an intern before becoming an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the franchise.

Engdahl is the third strength and conditioning coach for the Bulldogs hockey program in three seasons following the departures of Jason Aldrich in 2022 and Jeremy Golden in 2023.