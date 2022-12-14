Bell strikes twice as Minnesota-Duluth beats St. Thomas

Minnesota-Duluth defeated the visiting St. Thomas 8-1 on Friday.

The Bulldogs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Naomi Rogge . Kylie Hanley and Tova Henderson assisted.

The Bulldogs' Taylor Anderson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Gabbie Hughes and Anneke Linser .

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Mannon McMahon scored, assisted by Clara Van Wieren and Ashton Bell .

The Bulldogs scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Katie Davis increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period, assisted by Ashton Bell and Hanna Baskin .

Gabbie Hughes increased the lead to 8-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Mannon McMahon and Maggie Flaherty .

Brieja Parent narrowed the gap to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Emma Larson .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.