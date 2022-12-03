SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College | WCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Beavers battle No. 2 Badgers into 3rd period, but Wisconsin pulls away late

Bemidji State hung with No. 2 Wisconsin deep into the final frame, keeping the margin within one goal until UW separated late for the victory.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 03, 2022 04:56 PM
Share

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan used words like “ass-kicking” and “embarrassing” to describe the Beavers’ historic 13-1 loss to No. 2 Wisconsin on Friday.

On Saturday at the Sanford Center, BSU acquitted itself much better. Bemidji State battled with the Badgers deep into the third period, keeping the margin within one goal until UW pulled away late for a 4-1 win.

Neither team scored in the first period – a welcome change of pace for the Beavers, who conceded a minimum of three goals in each frame on Friday. Vivian Jungels got Wisconsin on the board 57 seconds into the second period, and Britta Curl’s goal 48 seconds into the third put the Badgers (13-2-1, 10-1-1 WCHA) up 2-0.

BSU (4-15-1, 1-13 WCHA) wouldn’t go away, though, and Reece Hunt scored on the power play at 14:29 to bring Bemidji State back within one. But Kirsten Simms countered for UW at 16:49, then Curl converted an empty-netter at 19:24 to seal the final margin.

Hannah Hogenson stopped 38 shots to keep the Beavers within striking distance, while Wisconsin’s Cami Kronish saved nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSU has a week off before returning to action against St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, in Mendota Heights.

Wisconsin 4, Bemidji State 1

UW 0 1 3 -- 4

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, UW GOAL, Jungels (S. Shirley, O’Brien), 0:57.

Third period -- 2, UW GOAL, Curl (S. Shirley, Harvey), 0:48; 3, BSU GOAL, Hunt (Anick, Nelson), 14:29, PP; 4, UW GOAL, Simms (Eden, Jungels), 16:49; 5, UW GOAL, Curl (unassisted), 19:24, EN.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 38; Kronish (UW) 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: WISCONSIN BADGERSBEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
CCHA
Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
WCHA
Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
072819.N.BP.SOMEONESPECIAL-Engel.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State super fan Sue Engel remembered for her volunteerism, friendship and generosity
Sue Engel was a pillar of the Bemidji community, a generous, loving friend, and so much more.
December 20, 2022 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden