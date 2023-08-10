Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Avery Farrell transfers to SCSU after leading Franklin Pierce in points

Forward from Rogers, Minn., is looking for a bigger challenge

Avery Farrell 1.jpg
Avery Farrell carries the puck behind the net last season playing for Franklin Pierce University (N.H.). Farrell led the Ravens in points (28) and was second in assists (16) as a freshman.
Contributed photo
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 7:19 PM

ST. CLOUD — On the ice, it is fair to call it a successful freshman season for Avery Farrell.

Farrell led Franklin Pierce University (N.H.) in points (28), was second in assists (16), second in plus/minus (plus-9), second in game-winning goals (3) and third in power-play goals (3) in 2022-23.

But there were some things that she struggled with and she wanted a bigger challenge, so she went into the transfer portal. Farrell, who is from Rogers, Minn., will join the St. Cloud State women's hockey team this fall.

"I just thought I couldn't see myself there for three more years," she said. "I just felt it wasn't ... challenging enough. I wanted something a little bit harder that would challenge me and something I could work for. I just wasn't a huge fan of the school, too."

Changes ahead

Farrell is going to get that challenge with the Huskies. Farrell is the sixth player to transfer to the Huskies this offseason and she is the first underclassman. On top of the five upperclassmen that have been added, the Huskies will have six of their top eight scorers back from last season.

Add in that Farrell is going from playing in the New England Hockey Alliance, a hockey conference that is five years old, to the WCHA, the most storied conference in women's hockey, and there are going to be some adjustments.

"She had some success out east and put up some points, but obviously, how does that translate to the WCHA?" Huskies head coach Brian Idalski said. "That's a big question and it will be interesting in the transition. 'Your role was one thing there, but it will be probably be significantly different here.' We had those conversations. 'Can you embrace changing your game a little bit? Not being a top six (forward), what does that look like? What else are you going to do to contribute to the club?'

"We were very honest about what it looks like. She's very motivated to take that on and do whatever she needs to do to get herself some playing time."

Those conversations were a big part of what motivated Farrell to transfer to SCSU.

"Talking to the coaches, everything they said kind of resonated with me and what I was looking for in a school," Farrell said. "What they were saying about the team and building.

"I just wanted somewhere I knew I would have to work hard. There were some really good teams out east that I would have been happy going to. But St. Cloud really worked out and gave me an offer I couldn't refuse. It is the WCHA and they're building a program, great coaches and facilities."

Closer to home

Of course, it does not hurt that Farrell will be playing less than an hour away from home and she is planning on majoring in nursing. St. Cloud State's nursing program is approved by the Minnesota Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

At Rogers High School, Farrell was a four-year letterwinner on the hockey team and also was on the tennis, golf and soccer teams and was a member of the National Honor Society. As a senior, she was receiving some Division I interest in soccer, where she played center forward.

That happened after taking one season off from soccer to be on the tennis team.

"My sophomore year, I wasn't a huge fan of (soccer) because I had played way too much in the summer," she said. "I went back my senior year and had a really good season and had a couple of DI offers."

But Farrell had already committed to play hockey at Franklin Pierce and finished her high school hockey career with 48 goals and 100 points in 96 games.

A playmaker

Farrell played center and wing for Franklin Pierce, but she is likely to play more wing at SCSU.

"I think I'm a pretty gritty player and I make good plays up the ice," she said. "I'm mostly a playmaker and I make smart decisions."

Her late addition gives Idalski some more options, which may mean that someone has to redshirt this season.

"We told her that if you can't find your way (into the lineup) this year, there will be opportunities after this year," Idalski said. "Development-wise, we'll see what it looks like this year.

"I always enjoy kids that have a little chip on their shoulder, come in and know that they have to work. It's a grind and nothing is going to be handed to them, but if they're willing to take that on, it keeps other people on the roster honest and creates a good competition day in and day out at practice, which I'm a fan of."

Farrell joins former Bemidji State defensemen Ella Anick and Taylor Larson, former Dartmouth forward CC Bowlby, former Merrimack forward Katie Kaufman and former RPI forward Maddy Peterson as transfers who will be with the Huskies this fall.

St. Cloud State had not finished .500 or better since the 2009-10 season before going 18-18-1 last season in Idalski's first season. The 18 wins tied the program record (18-15-5 in 2007-08 and 18-18-1 in 2005-06) and the Huskies were ranked No. 12 in the national polls at the end of the season, coming close to reaching the national tournament.

SCSU opens its season on Sept. 23 against Union at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Mick Hatten

