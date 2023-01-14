Another win for star-studded Minnesota Golden Gophers – 5-0 over St. Thomas

The Minnesota Golden Gophers won their home game against the St. Thomas. The game finished 5-0. The result means that Minnesota has seven straight wins, while St. Thomas' run of five games without defeat was ended.

The Gophers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Grace Zumwinkle scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Abbey Murphy and Nelli Laitinen .

The Gophers increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Grace Zumwinkle halfway through the first period, assisted by Abbey Murphy and Crystalyn Hengler .

The Gophers increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Abbey Murphy scored, assisted by Taylor Heise and Madeline Wethington .

Peyton Hemp scored late into the second period, assisted by Emily Zumwinkle and Nelli Laitinen.

The Gophers made it 5-0 when Josefin Bouveng found the back of the net, assisted by Madison Kaiser and Emily Oden early in the third period. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Gophers have now won seven games in a row.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.