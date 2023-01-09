Anneke Linser was the hero as Minnesota-Duluth beats Wisconsin Badgers

Minnesota-Duluth won on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Anneke Linser scored the goal and delivered the win for UMD.

UMD's Anneke Linser scored the game-winning goal.

The Bulldogs first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Anneke Linser, assisted by Gabbie Hughes and Taylor Anderson .

The Bulldogs has now won four straight road games.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Badgers will host the Buckeyes at 5 p.m. CST and the Bulldogs will play against the Beavers at 6 p.m. CST.