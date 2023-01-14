Anderson's two goals net Minnesota-Duluth victory over Bemidji State Beavers

Minnesota-Duluth defeated visiting Bemidji State Beavers on Friday, ending 8-1.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Taylor Anderson in the middle of the first period, assisted by Mannon McMahon and Naomi Rogge .

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Maggie Flaherty scored, assisted by Clara Van Wieren and Mannon McMahon.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Bulldogs.

The Beavers narrowed the gap to 6-1 early in the third period when Reece Hunt beat the goalie, assisted by Khloe Lund .

Anneke Linser increased the lead to 7-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Taylor Stewart and Nina Jobst-Smith .

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 8-1 with 48 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Nina Jobst-Smith, assisted by Gabbie Hughes and Anneke Linser.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.