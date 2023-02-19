Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Anderson scores twice in Minnesota-Duluth's win over Bemidji State Beavers

Minnesota-Duluth bested the hosting Bemidji State Beavers 5-1 on Saturday.

February 18, 2023 08:09 PM

The Bulldogs tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Mannon McMahon scored, assisted by Nina Jobst-Smith and Taylor Stewart .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bulldogs led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Tova Henderson increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third period, assisted by Clara Van Wieren and Maggie Flaherty .

The Beavers were called for no penalties, while the Bulldogs received no penalties.

