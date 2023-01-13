Allie Cornelius is glad she came back to play for SCSU for a fifth season

The 2021-22 season was Allie Cornelius' fourth season with the St. Cloud State women's hockey team. Because the NCAA granted another season of eligibility to athletes who participated in the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cornelius had a decision to make about this season.

Then head coach Steve Macdonald was let go in March 2022, so the Huskies would be going into this season with a new head coach. Cornelius decided to return and is glad she did. Under new head coach Brian Idalski, the Huskies (13-10) have won the most games that the program has won in a season since going 13-18-4 in 2015-16.

Cornelius talks about growing up a Huskies fan in St. Cloud and what her time at SCSU has been like with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

:30 Wins last weekend over New Hampshire and Merrimack

1:20 This weekend's series at MSU-Mankato

2:20 What this season has been like

3:00 The differences in the coaching approach of Brian Idalski

5:15 Playing on a line with Courtney Hall and Klara Hymlarova

6:20 What Hymlarova, an Olympian from the Czech Republic, is like as a teammate

8:00 What Finnish Olympian Jenniina Nylund's season has been like, how she and Hymlarova leaders

10:00 How did she make the decision to come back for a fifth year, what she added academically for this season. An Academic All-American last season, she is a marketing major

11:45 How much did the returning players talk during the offseason with the unknown of the head coaching position

13:30 What was her initial reaction to Idalski being named head coach, the different sides of his personality

16:40 Her high school experiences playing for the St. Cloud Icebreakers, her teammate Gabbie Rud, who is playing for Cornell

18:00 Connections between SCSU and the St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team, getting to know coach Amanda Pickett and their team a bit

19:20 Growing up a Huskies fan, being named Fan of the Game

20:20 What was the recruiting process like for her in high school

21:40 How she got interested in hockey, skating with her aunt (a figure skater), her brother played for Cathedral

23:00 Trying not to think of her last season of college hockey

23:50 Beating Minnesota in Andover in front of a packed house