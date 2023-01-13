SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Women's College | WCHA
Allie Cornelius is glad she came back to play for SCSU for a fifth season

Senior from St. Cloud has helped the Huskies to 13 wins this season. She joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 13, 2023 12:39 PM
The 2021-22 season was Allie Cornelius' fourth season with the St. Cloud State women's hockey team. Because the NCAA granted another season of eligibility to athletes who participated in the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cornelius had a decision to make about this season.

Then head coach Steve Macdonald was let go in March 2022, so the Huskies would be going into this season with a new head coach. Cornelius decided to return and is glad she did. Under new head coach Brian Idalski, the Huskies (13-10) have won the most games that the program has won in a season since going 13-18-4 in 2015-16.

Cornelius talks about growing up a Huskies fan in St. Cloud and what her time at SCSU has been like with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

:30 Wins last weekend over New Hampshire and Merrimack

1:20 This weekend's series at MSU-Mankato

2:20 What this season has been like

3:00 The differences in the coaching approach of Brian Idalski

5:15 Playing on a line with Courtney Hall and Klara Hymlarova

6:20 What Hymlarova, an Olympian from the Czech Republic, is like as a teammate

8:00 What Finnish Olympian Jenniina Nylund's season has been like, how she and Hymlarova leaders

10:00 How did she make the decision to come back for a fifth year, what she added academically for this season. An Academic All-American last season, she is a marketing major

11:45 How much did the returning players talk during the offseason with the unknown of the head coaching position

13:30 What was her initial reaction to Idalski being named head coach, the different sides of his personality

16:40 Her high school experiences playing for the St. Cloud Icebreakers, her teammate Gabbie Rud, who is playing for Cornell

18:00 Connections between SCSU and the St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team, getting to know coach Amanda Pickett and their team a bit

19:20 Growing up a Huskies fan, being named Fan of the Game

20:20 What was the recruiting process like for her in high school

21:40 How she got interested in hockey, skating with her aunt (a figure skater), her brother played for Cathedral

23:00 Trying not to think of her last season of college hockey

23:50 Beating Minnesota in Andover in front of a packed house

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
