Women's College | WCHA
Addi Scribner discusses her move to wing, transferring from Ohio State to SCSU, this season's success

Senior forward Addi Scribner discusses her career, which includes playing in Kansas, and helping East Ridge High School make its first state tournament on this Huskies Hockey Insider podcast episode.

Minnesota Duluth Women’s Hockey delivers a shutout to St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) controls the puck against St Cloud State forward Addi Scribner (7) on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 02, 2023 07:02 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Addi Scribner has had an interesting hockey career. She grew up in Woodbury, started playing hockey at 8, moved to Kansas and played hockey there in middle school, moved back and helped East Ridge High School make its first state girls hockey tournament.

She ended up playing part of one season at Ohio State and had a bit of a rough experience there. After being told to leave the Buckeyes, she transferred to St. Cloud State and is fourth on the team in goals (6), sixth in points (12) and has three game-winning goals this season.

Scribner has also played defense, center and wing in her college career. A fun discussion with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.

Watch or listen:

The 14th-ranked Huskies (8-14 WCHA, 15-14 overall) play eighth-ranked Wisconsin (16-5-1, 20-7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday (both on B1G+) in Madison.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 Reviewing beating Bemidji State 2-0 and 2-1 last weekend, being a part of Hockey Day Minnesota

4:00 Scoring a goal in each game against the Beavers, learning how to play wing

5:30 Living in Kansas City in middle school and what the hockey was like down there, playing some boys hockey

8:20 How she ended up starting playing hockey, despite her parents not being able to skate, starting hockey at age 8

10:10 The other sports she played growing up, being a multi-sport athlete advocate

11:00 Playing hockey and sports with her younger sister, Jada

12:30 Moving back to Woodbury in high school after living out of state

13:00 Playing defense growing up

14:05 Memories of helping East Ridge qualify for its first state tournament

16:00 The recruiting process for her in high school, how it started in junior high

19:00 Why she ended up transferring from Ohio State to SCSU

23:30 Her first impressions of St. Cloud State

24:50 Moving from defense to center to defense to center

27:00 What it has been like playing for new head coach Brian Idalski, changes he has made

31:30 Is she planning on coming back for a fifth season?

32:30 Previewing this weekend's series against Wisconsin

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
