Addi Scribner discusses her move to wing, transferring from Ohio State to SCSU, this season's success

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Addi Scribner has had an interesting hockey career. She grew up in Woodbury, started playing hockey at 8, moved to Kansas and played hockey there in middle school, moved back and helped East Ridge High School make its first state girls hockey tournament.

She ended up playing part of one season at Ohio State and had a bit of a rough experience there. After being told to leave the Buckeyes, she transferred to St. Cloud State and is fourth on the team in goals (6), sixth in points (12) and has three game-winning goals this season.

Scribner has also played defense, center and wing in her college career. A fun discussion with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.

Watch or listen:

The 14th-ranked Huskies (8-14 WCHA, 15-14 overall) play eighth-ranked Wisconsin (16-5-1, 20-7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday (both on B1G+) in Madison.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 Reviewing beating Bemidji State 2-0 and 2-1 last weekend, being a part of Hockey Day Minnesota

4:00 Scoring a goal in each game against the Beavers, learning how to play wing

5:30 Living in Kansas City in middle school and what the hockey was like down there, playing some boys hockey

8:20 How she ended up starting playing hockey, despite her parents not being able to skate, starting hockey at age 8

10:10 The other sports she played growing up, being a multi-sport athlete advocate

11:00 Playing hockey and sports with her younger sister, Jada

12:30 Moving back to Woodbury in high school after living out of state

13:00 Playing defense growing up

14:05 Memories of helping East Ridge qualify for its first state tournament

16:00 The recruiting process for her in high school, how it started in junior high

19:00 Why she ended up transferring from Ohio State to SCSU

23:30 Her first impressions of St. Cloud State

24:50 Moving from defense to center to defense to center

27:00 What it has been like playing for new head coach Brian Idalski, changes he has made

31:30 Is she planning on coming back for a fifth season?

32:30 Previewing this weekend's series against Wisconsin