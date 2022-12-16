SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school

If you want to find Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen away from the rink, look for her holed up in a campus hotel lobby, Starbucks in one hand and a pharmacy school textbook in the other.

Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen was contratulated by teammates after scoring in a December 2022 home game versus Minnesota State Mankato at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Contributed / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
December 16, 2022 03:45 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — A Sun Country charter jet barreled west, somewhere over Lake Michigan, late on a Saturday night in October. Inside the darkened cabin, even amid the jumble of roughly 50 men’s and women’s Minnesota Gophers hockey players, in addition to a dozen or so more coaches, support staff and media returning from four games at Ohio State, Abigail Boreen's seat wasn’t hard to find.

To start, look for one of the handful of student-athletes with their light on, and their head buried in either a book or a notebook computer on their lap. Such is life at the U of M for Boreen, who comes to the rink as an escape from the rigors of daily life in the school’s renowned and demanding program that will make her a licensed pharmacist someday.

For Boreen, who is in her fifth year of school and her fifth season skating for the Gophers, the drive to be a pharmacist is a family thing. Her aunt is a pharmacist, and a cousin just graduated from pharmacy school. She shadowed both of them and fell in love with the job. It is a calling where she found a real passion, which is necessary to get through one of the more rigorous academic courses at the school.

Students who are pursuing degrees in health care professions like nursing, medicine and pharmacy at the U of M like to joke that you actually live at Moos Tower – the primary campus building for health care classes – and just go to an apartment to sleep. Boreen admits that it’s true, although she has found a few places to get a break from her studies, one of them being Ridder Arena.

I get a little break by coming here to practice from 11 to 12. It’s nice to come here and just get my mind off school.
Abigail Boreen, of coming to Ridder Arena

Skates, sticks and study guides

On a typical day, she is awake by 6 a.m. at the latest, heading to the Graduate Hotel, across the street from Moos Tower. There Boreen finds plenty of quiet places to study, and an on-site Starbucks for that needed boost of caffeine. Some days, her only real escape from the rigors of the school work comes in the late morning, when Boreen puts on skates and a practice sweater.

“I get a little break by coming here to practice from 11 to 12. It’s nice to come here and just get my mind off school,” she said after a recent team practice at Ridder. “After that I have class … then it’s back to the books and repeat.”

Originally from small town western Wisconsin, Boreen crossed the St. Croix River first for prep hockey at Hill-Murray, then stayed on this side of the border when the Gophers came calling. Her college stat line shows a player whose numbers were modest (9 points as a freshman, 10 as a sophomore, 11 as a junior) then exploded last season when she put up 59.

St. Cloud State vs Minnesota
After putting up 30 points, total, in her first three seasons of college hockey, Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen had a breakout season as a senior with 59 points on the way to winning a WCHA title.
Contributed / Gopher Sports

“She’s big, she’s fast, she’s strong on the puck, knows where to get to and has got the ability to finish. It’s funny because when we recruited her we knew all those things but the first couple years I think her season-high total was 14 points,” said Gophers coach Brad Frost, overestimating just a little. “Then last year she had that breakout season with over 50 points. She’s got that confidence going, and confidence is a really big thing for her.”

Often paired on a line with Catie Skaja and star forward Taylor Heise, that trio thrives not only on skill but on a comfort level with each other on and off the ice that leads to dividends stemming from respect and honesty.

“We’re not afraid to make mistakes with each other and we’re not afraid of nice criticism and comments back to each other. We’re not afraid to say, ‘Hey, I’m open,’ or, ‘Hey, let’s try this on the ice.’ We just go out there and have fun,” Skaja said, admitting that they marvel at Boreen’s total workload. “It’s fun to see the amount of work ‘Bobo’ puts in on and off the ice, whether it’s with hockey or with school. She’s very disciplined in her studies and it’s really fun to see her live out her dream off the ice too.”

Some days, that means Boreen has to leave practice early, or walks out of the rink with her laptop open, earbuds in and a Zoom class project underway, when her hair is still wet from a post-hockey shower.

Boreen Abigail.JPG
Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen
Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports

“Her professors have been great, allowing her to still make most practices on time and things like that,” Frost said of Boreen, who was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree last season. “I don’t think pharmacy school is really easy to get into, let alone to succeed once you’re in it, but she’s been great and as of now is really starting to come into her own again.”

As he spoke, Boreen was hustling to get changed and off to class following a Gophers practice, looking forward to a few weekend games when she could again reunite with linemates on the rink, and get a break from challenging classes covering things like drug delivery and biochemistry.

“It’s a grind, but I love it. At the end of the day, I chose the right profession,” Boreen said, with a smile, glancing at the trappings of college hockey around her. “I love to flip that switch off from school and come here. It’s a great break in the day.”

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
