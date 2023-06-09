Abigail Boreen puts a pharmacy career on pause to join the Minnesota Whitecaps for next season

RICHFIELD, Minn. – Someday, Abigail Boreen will wear a white coat and consult people on their medications, as a licensed pharmacist. That is the profession that she has worked hard to join someday, during her time as a Minnesota Gophers student-athlete.

But in the nearer term, Boreen will try her hand at a career in pro hockey, after signing a one-year contract with the Minnesota Whitecaps on Friday.

Boreen, 23, becomes the latest in the Gophers-to-Whitecaps pipeline, after her once and future teammate Catie Skaja signed with Minnesota, pro women’s hockey team on Wednesday. Originally from Somerset, Wisconsin, Boreen played youth hockey in Minnesota and was a prep standout at Hill-Murray prior to her five seasons at the U of M.

“It has always been home for me since I started playing youth hockey in Minnesota, which further down the road led to a collegiate career at the University of Minnesota,” Boreen said, in a statement released by the Whitecaps. “The state continues to grow and promote women's hockey, which is great to be a part of.”

The Whitecaps feel they are getting a two-way player in Boreen.

“Abi is responsible on the defensive side of the puck; in the offensive zone, she always finds the puck in the slot for high scoring chances,” Whitecaps general manager Chi-Yin Tse said.

As a Gopher, Boreen scored 126 points on 60 goals and 66 assists in 166 career games. She was also named a team captain and selected to the All-WCHA Third Team and WCHA All-Academic Team last season.

“I chose to sign with the Minnesota Whitecaps because it is a competitive program that has a passion to win, and it allows me to stay close to home,” Boreen said. “I’m excited to play in front of our home fans and take in the full experience of playing professional women's hockey!”

Boreen will be joining a Whitecaps roster filled with WCHA connections, including fellow Gophers like Skaja and defender Olivia Knowles. Off the ice, Boreen was known for having one of the team's most rigorous academic schedules, pursuing a pharmacy degree .

Boreen is the 15th Whitecaps player under contract for the upcoming season. Forwards Liz Schepers, Brittyn Fleming, Brooke Bryant, and Claire Butrorac, as well as defender Olivia Knowles all signed two-year deals with the Caps this free agency period. Forwards Ashleigh Brykaliuk, Anna Klein, Ronja Mogren, plus defenders Amanda Boulier and Sidney Morin are returning for the second year of their two-year agreements. Goaltenders Amanda Leveille and Chantal Burke will return on one-year deals. The team also announced the signing of rookie defender Maggie Flaherty and Skaja to one-year contracts.

The Whitecaps, who play their home games at Richfield Ice Arena, have yet to name a head coach for the coming season.