A win at last for Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against Minnesota State. The game finished 2-1.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Badgers took the lead when Britta Curl scored assisted by Casey O'Brien and Nicole LaMantia .

The Badgers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period when Lacey Eden found the back of the net, assisted by Claire Enright .

Kelsey King narrowed the gap to 2-1 five minutes later, assisted by Whitney Tuttle and Sydney Langseth .

Ahead of the game, the Mavericks had six straight wins.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST.