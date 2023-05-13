Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

A super senior for the Gophers' blue line, as Madeline Wethington announces she will return for a fifth year

The former Ms. Hockey winner has been a defensive mainstay for the past four years, and is on track to attend medical school when she is done playing in March 2024.

Minnesota defender Madeline Wethington carried the puck up ice under the close watch of an Ohio State defender during a game between the Gophers and Buckeyes on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Craig Lassig / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 8:11 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — At some point, every college athlete faces that final buzzer, and has to move on to the “real world.” For veteran Minnesota Gophers defender Madeline Wethington, the next goal is to hear that final buzzer on a Sunday in March 2024 at a rink in New Hampshire.

Nearly two months after the Gophers’ 2023 season ended in heartbreaking fashion, with an overtime loss to arch-rival Wisconsin in the Frozen Four semifinals, Wethington announced that she will use her fifth year of college eligibility to play as a “super senior” on the team’s blue line next season.

The goal immediately becomes a return to the Frozen Four, which will be hosted by the University of New Hampshire in March.

"Obviously when we lost that was pretty heartbreaking, and it was something I think I just needed time to process," Wethington said. "I was also trying to figure out what I was going to do with school, because that's super important to me. In the end, it was a no-brainer once I got the opportunity (to return)."

Hockey Media Day
Madeline Wethington. University of Minnesota Athletics

Wethington, who turns 23 in July, was a prep star at Breck and was named Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey as a senior there. As a Gopher she has been a blue line mainstay for the past four years, and set a career high in assists with 20 in 38 games last season.

“After what we lost in super seniors, having somebody of Madeline’s caliber and experience back on our blue line is obviously really important for our program,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “She has played in every situation in a lot of big games, and we’ll be leaning on her pretty heavily.”

The 2023 Gophers won the WCHA tournament with stars like Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, Catie Skaja and Emily Oden all playing in their fifth year of eligibility. There are 11 players from last year's Gophers team that will not return, meaning players with Wethington's experience are very valuable.

Madeline’s sister Audrey will be a senior forward for the Gophers next season, so one more year of sibling teammates made some sense. Frost said that he and Madeline have been talking since the 2023 season ended, and needed to work out some academic details for her to return.

She added that the so-called "COVID year" was designed to give extra eligibility to athletes who lost athletic opportunities due to the pandemic. Wethington recalled the 2020-21 season, when players were sequestered on campus, unable to see their families or have fans at games, and testing for COVID every day, and said that she felt like they were robbed of a "real" year of college.

"There's no reason not to come back and have one more year," she said.

Enrolled in the U of M’s college of biological sciences, Wethington will graduate this month with a bachelor's degree in cellular and organismal psysiology. From there she is pursuing a master's degree with plans for medical school in the future.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
