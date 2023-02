A point at last for Minnesota State

Minnesota State has ended its unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against Minnesota-Duluth – even if it wasn't a win. The game finished 0-0.

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Mavericks will face Bemidji State at home at 6 p.m. CST, while the Bulldogs hosts St. Cloud State at 6 p.m. CST.