A look at the 2023-24 SCSU women's hockey freshman class

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud State women's hockey team will have nine players in its freshman class for the 2023-24 season.

The group includes four Canadians, two Minnesotans, a forward from Finland, defenders from Illinois, Michigan. They will join six transfers and 13 returning players from last season's team.

Here is a look at the players:

Jaidyn Britt, D, 5-foot-8, Crystal Lake, Ill.

Britt played last season for the Windy City Storm, a AAA program, on their 19-and-under team and had 32 points last season. The season before that, she played for the Chicago Young Americans 16-and-under AAA team and was the captain for a team that reached the national tournament. She plans to major in exercise science.

Sydney Bryant, D, 5-8, Traverse City, Mich.

Bryant played the last two seasons for the Belle Tire 19U AAA team and helped her team to a state title and a fifth-place finish at nationals. She also played for HoneyBaked during her prep career. She plans to major in business.

Gentry Academy forward Grace Delmonico (22) and Andover defender Courtney Little (25) get tangled chasing the puck in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Grace Delmonico, F, 5-3, Eagan, Minn.

Delmonico had a breakout senior season for Gentry Academy and was second on the team in goals (34) and points (68) in 28 games and helped the Stars win the Class AA state title. Among Class AA players, she was sixth in the state in points, ninth in goals and 10th in assists (34) and was named to the All-State Tournament Team. In three varsity seasons at Gentry, she had 50 goals and 96 points in 82 games. She plans to major in business.

Greta Henderson, F, 5-6, Regina, Saskatchewan

Henderson was a two-year captain for the Regina Rebels Under-18 team and is one of seven players in the team's history to have 100 or more career points. In two seasons with the Rebels, she had 58 goals and 114 points in 58 games. Last season, she had 36 goals and 65 points and was named the Esso Cup Top Forward after leading Regina to the bronze and Canada's Under-18 club championship. She plans to major in business.

Paige Hoogendam, G, 5-8, Ajax, Ontario

Hoogendam had a .958 save percentage and 1.98 goals-against average while playing for Pickering High School and facing more than 47 shots-per-game. She graduated with the best career GAA of any Pickering netminder, boys or girls. She guided her club to gold at back-to-back Lower Lakes Female Hockey League championships while adding three straight East Division championships and earned gold at the 2019 Lake Ontario Secondary School Athletics Championships. She plans to major in health and physical education.

Kenzee Hope, D, 5-9, Kelowna, British Columbia

Hope played for Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton, British Columbia, and played the last two seasons on the Under-18 team. In those two seasons, she had four goals, 25 points and 60 penalty minutes in 54 regular season games. She plans to major in business.

Marie Moran of Apple Valley High School goes for a between-the-legs goal against New Ulm. Contributed Paul Allen / Allen Photo Works

Marie Moran, F/D, 5-8, Lakeville, Minn.

Moran was a two-year captain for Apple Valley High School and led the Eagles in assists (35), power-play goals (6) and power-play assists (9) and was second on the team in goals (22) and points (57) in 27 games. In her five seasons on the Apple Valley varsity, she had 74 goals and 167 points in 129 games. She was an All-South Suburban Conference pick in hockey, soccer and lacrosse. She also was involved in student council. She plans to major in psychology.

Alice Auriol, F, 5-4, Sherbrooke, Quebec

Sauriol played the last three seasons for Stanstead College, a boarding school in Stanstead, Quebec. She had 25 goals and 62 points in 53 games last season as a senior after having 16 goals and 60 points in 37 games as a junior. She earned Major S honors — the highest athletic recognition at Stanstead — and was an honors student. She will major in construction management.

Finland forward Sofianna Sundelin (34) pushes the puck past France goalie Margaux Mamieri (1) to score a goal in the first period on April 5, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Sofianna Sundelin, F, 5-7, Ulvila, Finland

The 20-year-old Sundelin has played for Finland in the last three IIHF Women's World Championships and helped the Finns take home a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

She played the last five seasons for Team Kuortane in the Finnish Naisten Liiga and in 110 career games, Sundelin scored 57 goals with 60 assists for 117 points. She is second all-time in scoring for Team Kuortane. She plans to major in exercise science.

The nine freshmen join six transfers and 13 returners on the roster. SCSU will have 16 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

St. Cloud State opens its season with a nonconference game against Union College on Sept. 23 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.