1-2 for Ohio State Buckeyes – eighth straight game without defeat

The game on Friday between Minnesota-Duluth and the visitor Ohio State Buckeyes finished 2-1. The result means the league-leader Ohio State remains unbeaten for the eighth consecutive game.

The visiting Buckeyes took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Paetyn Levis . Emma Peschel and Emma Maltais assisted.

Emma Maltais increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Gabby Rosenthal and Makenna Webster .

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap to 2-1 with 59 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kylie Hanley , assisted by Hanna Baskin and Nina Jobst-Smith .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.