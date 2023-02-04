Women's College | WCHA

1-0 win for St. Cloud State Huskies over Wisconsin Badgers – Jenniina Nylund was the hero

The St. Cloud State Huskies won their road game against the Wisconsin Badgers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/384880/jenniina-nylund">Jenniina Nylund</a> in the first period.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 09:59 PM
St. Cloud State's Jenniina Nylund scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jenniina Nylund. Dayle Ross and Taytum Geier assisted.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in Wisconsin.

