1-0 win for St. Cloud State Huskies over Wisconsin Badgers – Jenniina Nylund was the hero

The St. Cloud State Huskies won their road game against the Wisconsin Badgers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Jenniina Nylund in the first period.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jenniina Nylund. Dayle Ross and Taytum Geier assisted.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in Wisconsin.