USA Hockey announces details of 2023 Women's National Festival in Lake Placid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of women's hockey players have been invited to participate in the 2023 USA Hockey Women's National Festival in Lake Placid, New York from Aug. 7-13. Another 32 athletes will be invited following the conclusion of the Under-18 Select Camp in late July.

The top skaters at the festival will be named to the U.S. Collegiate Select Team* and the U.S. Under-18 Select Team. These two teams will then appear in a three-game series against Canada from Aug. 16-19 in Lake Placid. Those games will be streamed live on USAHockeyTV.com .

Invitees include former Olympians, professional and college standouts.

You can view the 77 players invited to the camp below.

The Collegiate Select Team used to be called the Under-22 Select Team, but has since undergone a name change to include any players with college eligibility.