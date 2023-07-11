USA Hockey announces details of 2023 Women's National Festival in Lake Placid
77 athletes have been invited to participate in the festival while another 32 will be added to the roster from the U-18 Select Camp happening in July.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of women's hockey players have been invited to participate in the 2023 USA Hockey Women's National Festival in Lake Placid, New York from Aug. 7-13. Another 32 athletes will be invited following the conclusion of the Under-18 Select Camp in late July.
The top skaters at the festival will be named to the U.S. Collegiate Select Team* and the U.S. Under-18 Select Team. These two teams will then appear in a three-game series against Canada from Aug. 16-19 in Lake Placid. Those games will be streamed live on USAHockeyTV.com .
Invitees include former Olympians, professional and college standouts.
You can view the 77 players invited to the camp below.
The Collegiate Select Team used to be called the Under-22 Select Team, but has since undergone a name change to include any players with college eligibility.
