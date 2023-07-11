Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
USA Hockey announces details of 2023 Women's National Festival in Lake Placid

77 athletes have been invited to participate in the festival while another 32 will be added to the roster from the U-18 Select Camp happening in July.

college women play ice hockey
Ohio State forward Makenna Webster (20) celebrates after scoring a second period goal against Northeastern during the Frozen Four semifinal at Amsoil Arena on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 6:38 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of women's hockey players have been invited to participate in the 2023 USA Hockey Women's National Festival in Lake Placid, New York from Aug. 7-13. Another 32 athletes will be invited following the conclusion of the Under-18 Select Camp in late July.

The top skaters at the festival will be named to the U.S. Collegiate Select Team* and the U.S. Under-18 Select Team. These two teams will then appear in a three-game series against Canada from Aug. 16-19 in Lake Placid. Those games will be streamed live on USAHockeyTV.com .

Invitees include former Olympians, professional and college standouts.

You can view the 77 players invited to the camp below.

The Collegiate Select Team used to be called the Under-22 Select Team, but has since undergone a name change to include any players with college eligibility.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
