USA goes 3-0 against Canada in Collegiate Series

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Team USA's collegiate squad went a perfect 3-0 against Canada at the 2023 Collegiate Series in Lake Placid.

The first match of the three-game series was arguably the best showing for the Americans as they took down their rivals, 4-1. Kirsten Simms (Plymouth, Mich. / Wisconsin) scored on a one-timer to tie things up at 1-1 early in the first period and a goal Joy Dunne (O'Fallon, Mo. / Ohio State) grabbed the lead for the squad. Olivia Mobley (St. Louis Park, Minn. / Ohio State) added another goal for insurance in the second frame and Kiara Zanon (Fairport, N.Y. / Ohio State) then tallied an empty-netter late in the final minutes of regulation.

Wisconsin Kirsten Simms (27) dumps Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy (18) into the boards during the Frozen Four semifinal at Amsoil Arena on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Gwyneth Phillips (Athens, Ohio / Northeastern) made 17 saves on 18 shots, with Canada's lone goal coming from Ohio State commit, Jocelyn Amos.

"Our goal since we came together a couple days ago is to keep getting better every single day," said head coach Chelsea Walkland in the post-game press conference. "I was really happy with the group, it was a team win and everyone contributed."

The Canadians put up a fight in game two, but the USA still prevailed in a 4-3 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (Aquinnah, Mass.) opened scoring on the power play. Canada ended up netting a few goals of their own, but two tallies from Kirsten Simms kept the Americans in the game. Things were close in the third frame of play, but Grace Dwyer (Wynnewood, Pa. / Cornell) secured the game-winning goal late in regulation. Three of the four goals for the U.S. came on the power play. Phillips saved 23 of 26 shots on goal.

"Our special teams were really firing on all cylinders today as well. All the credit to the players and our assistant coaches, Holley Tyng and Lindsay Berman for their work," said Walkland after the match. "I'm so proud of how this team fought today. Canada came out strong and played really tough, but we were able to continue to adjust."

Benilde-St. Margaret Senior Captain and Ms. Hockey Semifinalist Emma Peschel competes for the puck during a game against Wayzata at the Parade Ice Arena in Minneapolis. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

The Canadians came out firing early in the first period of the third and final game of the series. They lit the lamp halfway into the first frame but Minnesota native Emma Peschel (Ohio State) tied things up just before the first intermission. Over the next two periods, Canada went up 3-1, but Kiara Zanon's two goals put Team USA right back into the swing of things. Simms, who had an outstanding week in Lake Placid, netted the game-winning goal with just over five minutes left in the match.

Despite the tough play of Canada in the third game, Team USA outshot their rivals, 40-17. Amanda Thiele (Milford, Mich. / Ohio State) was in net for the first frame while JoJo Chobak (Chicago / St. Cloud State) took over for the second and third periods.

It was a very good showing for Team USA's collegiate team after a disappointing performance from the U18 squad. The team was captained by Makenna Webster (St. Louis / Ohio State) and Ally Simpson (Frisco, Texas / Colgate).

Simms led all skaters in scoring in both the U18 and Collegiate series. She earned four goals and two assists over just three games. O'Brien and Zanon also were top forwards on the squad with four points a piece over the week.