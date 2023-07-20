Uncertain future for Whitecaps, PHF means the final horn is coming for Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — After a disappointing and sudden end to their final seasons with the Minnesota Gophers, top-liners Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja were looking forward to a chance to play for a paycheck. After their college careers ended with a shocking overtime loss to archrival Wisconsin in the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four semifinals, there was a chance to try a new level of the game while balancing schooling and real life.

In June, the former Gopher linemates who had been the two wingers alongside superstar center Taylor Heise last season both signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps and looked ahead to a season of pro women’s hockey in the Twin Cities.

Like for every player in the Premier Hockey Federation, the end came quickly, and just a matter of days after those one-year pacts had been signed. On the last day of June, the PHF as we knew it went away , with new owners putting plans in place to radically revamp the women’s pro league, reduce the number of teams, and not play hockey again until January 2024.

“I had left my phone at home and had gone on a walk. When I came back, (Boreen) made a comment and I thought she was kidding. She’s always making joking comments,” Skaja recalled as news began to surface that the Whitecaps were at best on hold, and the PHF as they knew it was no more. “Then I looked at my phone and realized it was for real. It took a little while to process. I still can’t fathom all of it.”

Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) dives after the puck against Wisconsin during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Skaja graduated from the U of M with a business marketing degree and now works for a medical device company in the Twin Cities. Boreen is pursuing a pharmacy degree and has three years of school remaining. For both of them, the Whitecaps represented an opportunity to keep playing while living their current versions of real lives in the Twin Cities. With the future for the league and the Whitecaps uncertain at best, both have decided that playing in the Celly League this summer will likely be the end of their on-ice exploits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now I’m just enjoying this league and having fun with my friends while I still can,” Boreen said, after a recent Celly League game at Bloomington Ice Garden where she and Skaja both scored twice in a 11-3 win. “It’s not competitive. I take it very lightly and just go out there to play pond hockey, in the best way possible. It’s just fun with friends.”

Skaja, who averaged just under a point per game for the Gophers last season, admitted that the uncertainty surrounding the future of women’s pro hockey will likely mean the end of her playing career sometime soon.

“I personally decided just to hang them up. I’d rather quit on my own instead of dealing with the unknown,” Skaja said. “It’s a long process until January, and I don’t want to quit my job. So I’m out here just playing for fun, and it’s a blast. It’s the most fun I’ve had playing hockey in a long time. You can laugh when you get scored on.”

While Skaja is in the “real world” with a job that she is getting used to, it will be back to school next month for Boreen, who is working in a pharmacy and has three years of schooling remaining. The Whitecaps had pledged to work around her school schedule. Like Skaja, she cannot relocate to play for a team elsewhere, and Boreen said that just being a student, as opposed to being a student-athlete, will be a change.

“It will be nice just to focus on school. I’ve never done that, so that will be a weird change for sure,” Boreen said.