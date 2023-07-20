Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College

Uncertain future for Whitecaps, PHF means the final horn is coming for Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja

The former Minnesota Gophers linemates are having fun playing summer hockey in the Celly League, after both signed PHF contracts just days before the pro women's league's radical upheaval.

Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen was contratulated by teammates after scoring in a December 2022 home game versus Minnesota State Mankato at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Contributed / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 3:42 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — After a disappointing and sudden end to their final seasons with the Minnesota Gophers, top-liners Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja were looking forward to a chance to play for a paycheck. After their college careers ended with a shocking overtime loss to archrival Wisconsin in the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four semifinals, there was a chance to try a new level of the game while balancing schooling and real life.

In June, the former Gopher linemates who had been the two wingers alongside superstar center Taylor Heise last season both signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps and looked ahead to a season of pro women’s hockey in the Twin Cities.

Like for every player in the Premier Hockey Federation, the end came quickly, and just a matter of days after those one-year pacts had been signed. On the last day of June, the PHF as we knew it went away , with new owners putting plans in place to radically revamp the women’s pro league, reduce the number of teams, and not play hockey again until January 2024.

“I had left my phone at home and had gone on a walk. When I came back, (Boreen) made a comment and I thought she was kidding. She’s always making joking comments,” Skaja recalled as news began to surface that the Whitecaps were at best on hold, and the PHF as they knew it was no more. “Then I looked at my phone and realized it was for real. It took a little while to process. I still can’t fathom all of it.”

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) dives after the puck against Wisconsin during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Skaja graduated from the U of M with a business marketing degree and now works for a medical device company in the Twin Cities. Boreen is pursuing a pharmacy degree and has three years of school remaining. For both of them, the Whitecaps represented an opportunity to keep playing while living their current versions of real lives in the Twin Cities. With the future for the league and the Whitecaps uncertain at best, both have decided that playing in the Celly League this summer will likely be the end of their on-ice exploits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now I’m just enjoying this league and having fun with my friends while I still can,” Boreen said, after a recent Celly League game at Bloomington Ice Garden where she and Skaja both scored twice in a 11-3 win. “It’s not competitive. I take it very lightly and just go out there to play pond hockey, in the best way possible. It’s just fun with friends.”

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
BIG 10
Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud returns to Golden Gophers with a mission
The prize is the Frozen Four in St. Paul and a chance for the Minnesota-born Snuggerud to play in Minnesota for the state's flagship school.
5d ago
 · 
By  Matthew DeFranks / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Clark_Jimmy4.jpeg
BIG 10
Future Gophers forward Jimmy Clark finds a ready-made mentor at his first Wild Dev Camp
As a kid growing up in the Twin Cities suburbs, Jimmy Clark would marvel at the things Sammy Walker did on the hockey rink for the Edina Hornets. At Clark's first pro Dev Camp, he roomed with Walker.
Jul 13
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Stauber.jpg
Inside TRL
Robb Stauber recalls his Gopher days, playing for Barry Melrose in the NHL
Player turned Olympic coach talks about his hockey experiences
Jul 12
 · 
By  The Rink Live
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes
NCHC
Players from NCHC, Big Ten and CCHA schools cash in with free agent signings
31 players from NCHC schools have signed during the first 16 days of free agency
Jul 12
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
JJanicke.jpeg
BIG 10
NHL Development Camps feature 102 players from Big Ten programs
There were 22 players who either played for Michigan, currently skate for the Wolverines or will wear maize and blue in the future, among 100 from the Big Ten that got a taste of NHL life recently.
Jul 11
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Greg-May
WCHA
Boom May hopping the river again as Gopher women's coaching staff is completed
Greg May and Mitch Baker are joining the U of M women's program, while Jess Scott's interim tag has been removed for the 2023-24 season and beyond.
Jul 7
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
BIG 10
Logan Cooley confirms 2023-24 will be his final Gophers hockey season, with a small caveat
While attending his second NHL development camp in Arizona, Cooley said he is planning to return for a second Minnesota Gophers season, but plans to turn professional sometime in 2024.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers coach Bob Motzko previews Oliver Moore, discusses Logan Cooley's volcano and more
University of Minnesota men's coach joins The Rink Live podcast to discuss the NHL Draft, last season, looking ahead to the coming season
Jun 30
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks
NHL
Jets part ways with franchise icon, former Gopher Blake Wheeler
Wheeler holds the Winnipeg records for postseason points (39) and assists (30).
Jun 30
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Future Gophers forward Oliver Moore picked 19th overall by Chicago Blackhawks
Moore and defenseman Sam Rinzel, who will be teammates and roommates at the University of Minnesota, were both selected in the first round by Chicago.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Oliver Moore Edited.jpg
BIG 10
Summertime sweat preps future Gophers forward Oliver Moore for NHL Draft
Already renowned as one of the fastest skaters available in the 2023 NHL Draft, Minnesota native Oliver Moore has spent his June working hard on and off the ice, waiting to hear his name called.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Jess Myers
USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 4: Oliver Moore, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 25
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Skaja, who averaged just under a point per game for the Gophers last season, admitted that the uncertainty surrounding the future of women’s pro hockey will likely mean the end of her playing career sometime soon.

“I personally decided just to hang them up. I’d rather quit on my own instead of dealing with the unknown,” Skaja said. “It’s a long process until January, and I don’t want to quit my job. So I’m out here just playing for fun, and it’s a blast. It’s the most fun I’ve had playing hockey in a long time. You can laugh when you get scored on.”

While Skaja is in the “real world” with a job that she is getting used to, it will be back to school next month for Boreen, who is working in a pharmacy and has three years of schooling remaining. The Whitecaps had pledged to work around her school schedule. Like Skaja, she cannot relocate to play for a team elsewhere, and Boreen said that just being a student, as opposed to being a student-athlete, will be a change.

“It will be nice just to focus on school. I’ve never done that, so that will be a weird change for sure,” Boreen said.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
USA Hockey announces details of 2023 Women's National Festival in Lake Placid
Jul 11
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Celly League
Women's College
Top women's players to compete in new Summer Celly League in Minnesota
Jul 11
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player wearing an orange, black, and white jersey skates with the puck while a defender wearing a red, white, and blue uniform chases her close behind.
Women's College
Camryn Grimley follows in older sister's footsteps, commits to longtime 'dream school'
Jul 5
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT