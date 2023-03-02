Sponsored By
Women's College

Two Minnesotans among Patty Kazmaier top-10 finalists

The top-10 finalists for the 25th annual Patty Kazmaier award have been announced. Find out who made the list and when the award will be given out.

jea 0173 Minnesota vs Ohio St WH.jpg
Minnesota Gophers forward Grace Zumwinkle looks for a teammate while Ohio State goalie Andrea Braendli guarded the goalmouth on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
John Autey / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 02, 2023 09:27 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The top-10 finalists for the prestigious Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award have been revealed.

This is the 25th year that the honor has been presented, going back to 1998. The award is given out annually to the top play in Division I women's ice hockey. The top-three finalists will be announced on March 8 with the actual winner of the title being announced on March 18 during the Women's Frozen Four in Duluth.

Taylor Heise of Minnesota won the award last year in 2022 and is a possibility to repeat again in 2023. Only one skater (Jennifer Botterill / Harvard) has ever won the award twice. Find out more about the history of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and the finalists below.

Pia Dukaric, G, Soph., Yale

  • Dukaric, a 22-year-old sophomore from Slovenia, has had an outstanding year with No. 2 Yale. Over 31 games, the 5-foot-8 goaltender has posted a .939 save-percentage with a 1.29 goals-against-average and has lost only two games this entire season. Dukaric is second in the entire NCAA for win percentage (.919) and goals-against-average and is third in save-percentage and shutouts (8). The Slovenian has volunteer experience in the hockey world back in her home country and has been a mentor to other Europeans who choose to play college hockey in America.

Jennifer Gardiner, F, Sr., Ohio State

  • The senior forward, originally from Surrey, British Columbia, is fifth in the entire NCAA in points this year with 54. She is a top-10 skater in goals (21), assists (33), and total points-per-game (1.50). Gardiner is a part of the WCHA All-Academic team and volunteers with the Columbus Blue Jackets' Hockey For Her program along with reading to second grade students in her spare time.

Taylor Heise, F, Fifth Yr., Minnesota

  • Heise will be looking to go back-to-back this year after winning the Patty Kazmaier award in 2022. The fifth year forward from Lake City, Minn., leads the NCAA in both goals (29) and points-per-game (1.77). She also ranks in the top-five for short-handed goals (4), power-play goals (7), game-winning goals (5), and assists (33). Heise is the WCHA Forward of the Year, an All-Academic Team member, Minnesota team captain, and spends her free time volunteering in elementary schools and various other settings.
    010821.Heise
    Minnesota Gophers forward Taylor Heise, a Lake City native who starred at Red Wing High School, was named the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award winner, given annually to the nation's top women's college hockey player.
    Jim Rosvold / University of Minnesota Athletics

Sophie Jaques, D, Gr., Ohio State

  • Jaques leads the entire NCAA in points by a defender (46) and has helped propel Ohio State to the No. 1 spot in the nation. The Toronto native leads all defenders in the nation power-play goals (8) and even-strength goals (22). WCHA Defender of the Year and All-Academic Team. Reads to second grade students in her free time and is the vice president of SHERO's; an organization that supports female student-athletes and promotes diversity in various sports.

Alina Mueller, F, Gr., Northeastern

  • Mueller, a native of Winterthur, Switzerland, is the first of three Northeastern players on the list. She is fourth in the NCAA in total points (56) and is first in the nation in game-winning goals (9). Mueller is also top-ten in even-strength goals (25), points-per-game (1.60), and assists (31). Named Hockey East's player of the Year and is the Huskies team captain. Volunteers as a youth hockey coach and in the university's movement neuroscience lab.

Maureen Murphy, F, Gr., Northeastern

  • Murphy, originally from Buffalo, New York, has 50 points this year over 30 games (Eighth in NCAA). She is third in points-per-game with 1.67 and game-winning goals (5). Named The Beanpot MVP, team captain. Volunteers as a youth hockey coach and also helps out as an event organizer with Vs. Cancer and with Rescuing Leftover Cuisine.

Gwyneth Philips, G, Sr., Northeastern

  • Philips, a senior goaltender, has helped push Northeastern to a top-five spot in the national polls. She leads the entire NCAA in win-percentage (.926), save-percentage (.960), and goals-against-average (0.80). She is second in the nation in total shutouts with 10. Named the top netminder at The Beanpot and is a finalist for the HCA Women's Goaltender of the Year. Donates money to dog shelters and helps to raise money for multiple sclerosis research. Philips is originally from Athens, Ohio.

Danielle Serdachny, F, Sr., Colgate

  • The senior forward leads the entire NCAA in points (65) and assists (43). Serdachny is also second in points-per-game (1.76) and game-winning goals (6). Team captain. Originally from Edmonton. Has extensive volunteer experience, which includes co-founding Rising Raiders which helps to mentor girls hockey players in New York. Has done many other volunteer opportunities including helping out at local elementary schools, giving out free youth skating lessons, and organizing inclusive learn to skate programs for those with disabilities.

Kiara Zanon, F, Jr., Penn State

  • Zanon, a junior forward from Fairport, New York, is tenth in the NCAA in points (48) and leads the entire league in short-handed goals (5). Was named CHA Player of the Year and CHA Scoring Champion. Team captain. Has extensive volunteer experience which spans from reading at a local elementary school, to helping out with Night to Shine, Pink Zone, and giving back out on the ice as well.

Grace Zumwinkle, F, Fifth Yr., Minnesota

  • Zumwinkle, from Excelsior, Minn., is third in the NCAA in points (58) and is first-place in the league for game-winning goals (9). Is top-five in points-per-game (1.66), goals (25), and assists (32). WCHA All-Academic Team. Team captain. Volunteers with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital and also spends time with Loaves & Fishes, Special Olympics MN and Feed My Starving Children.
USA's Grace Zumwinkle (13) battles for position
USA's Grace Zumwinkle (13) battles for position with Team Switzerland defender Shannon Sigrist (9) during the second period Feb. 6, 2022, during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Wukesong Sports Centre.
George Walker IV / USA TODAY Sports
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
