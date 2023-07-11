Top women's players to compete in new Summer Celly League in Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A new women's hockey league is starting up in Minnesota featuring some of the top talent in the region. The Summer Celly League will compete in games in Bloomington and Edina throughout July and into August. The league is led by Randy Koeppl and Chris Peterson.

"[The Celly League] was designed to give players an opportunity to supplement their summer training as they prepare for the 2023-24 season," as stated on the league's website. "With players that have played at the highest levels internationally and professionally, it will be an opportunity for players to play a competitive brand of hockey that will prepare them for what is to come at the next levels, while getting game situation training."

The matchups are free and open to the public with puck drops at 5:15 and 6:45 p.m. starting Tuesday, July 11. The last weekend in July, games will be played at Braemar Arena in Edina with varying start times. Playoffs for the league will be held in early August. Matches will be streamed online at MNHockey.TV . A full schedule can be found here . Games will be played in 25-minute halves and there will be a sudden death shootout for matches that end as a tie.

"I thought it was really cool getting to know that we get to show some of the girls coming into college hockey the pace and what it's all about and to give them tips and tricks," said former Edina skater and current Boston University forward Kylie Roberts in the league's press release. "I also thought it was pretty cool how we were going to play with some pro women's athletes and especially girls that we look up to growing up."

There are five teams that make up the Celly League; Tradition Mortgage, BrainJuice, Lake Cowgirl, Ace Hardware, and Pull Tab Sports. These teams are made up of some professional women's hockey players, some that currently play NCAA Division I, and some Minnesotan's who just finished up their high school careers and are headed to college in the fall. You can view the rosters for the teams below.

