Top women's hockey prospect out of Nova Scotia chooses Vermont

WAVERLEY, Nova Scotia — It's not often you see 15-year-old's excelling in varsity prep hockey. Hilary Wilkin of the Northwood School jumped onto the varsity team as a sophomore in 2022-23 and was one of the top point-producing forwards — pretty impressive for a skater that is two or three years younger than most of the other athletes out on the ice.

"She's got a great foundation, a lot of athleticism in her game, and she carries a good skill set in her ability to make plays, see the ice, and finish in and around the net," said Northwood's head coach Trevor Gilligan about Wilkin and her style of play. "She's long, she's probably at this point 5-foot-9, and she does a good job of protecting pucks down low ... She's a well-rounded athlete and a pretty dynamic kid."

Wilkin comes from Waverley, Nova Scotia, a suburb of the capital city of Halifax. She comes from an athletic family that has always been involved in sports. Her mother and older brother both played hockey and her father was a football player. She got her first pair of skates at age 2 and didn't want to take them off, so she'd wear them around the house until eventually she got started on the ice.

Hilary Wilkin skates with the puck in a match for Hockey Nova Scotia. Contributed.

The 5-foot-9 forward mostly played boys hockey growing up until a few years ago when she switched over to the girls side. Many could tell that Wilkin had lots of talent at an early age. Her first year of high school she was an assistant captain and earned Rookie of the Year and MVP honors. She has played on Nova Scotia's U16 team twice now; her first year on the team the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the squad won gold the next year at the Atlantic Challenge Cup. Wilkin eventually decided to make the move to play for the Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York, this past season in 2022-23.

"I was just looking for a little bit more exposure. I knew going away would be my best opportunity to grow and develop as a player, build skills, and start getting a look at what hockey was like in the United States," said Wilkin, who has hopes of competing at the NCAA Division I level and also possibly at the national level some day.

This past season for the Huskies, Wilkin was one of the top point-producing forwards. Elite Prospects shows that she posted six goals and seven assists over 20 games where statistics were kept. You can watch some of Wilkin's highlights from the year below, just look for No. 10 out on the ice.

Although the Nova Scotia native is currently only 15, she is heading into her junior season and will turn 16 this upcoming fall. This summer, she has been busy navigating the recruiting process and figuring out which Division I program she wanted to commit to.

"I found the whole process really exciting. I was able to watch some older girls and teammates throughout the year experience and share what their recruiting process was like, so I was eager to start meeting coaches and talking to schools on June 15," she said.

Ever since the very first day that college coaches could contact Wilkin (June 15), she has spent the past few weeks talking to various programs and narrowing down her list of options.

"I always had great conversations with the Vermont coaching staff and it just felt like it was a program that I could really see myself being a part of," she added. "I spoke to my coach and my advisor and they both spoke really highly of Vermont. Academics are really important to me too, and Vermont has programs that I'm interested in [business]."

Although she isn't able to take an official visit to campus until Aug. 1, Wilkin said that the photos she has seen of Vermont's campus in Burlington look a lot like the campus at Northwood, so it will feel very familiar. Burlington is about a two-hour drive east of Lake Placid. In mid-July, Wilkin officially announced her verbal commitment to the Catamounts.

"I'm very excited to announce my verbal commitment to play NCAA Division I hockey and further my education at the University of Vermont! Thank you to everyone who has and continues to support me and my development!" posted Wilkin on her Instagram page.

At Northwood, Wilkin is teammates with Natalie Zarcone, who will be playing for Vermont this fall, so there will be some familiar connections on campus in the future. One thing that will intrigue Catamount fans about the Nova Scotia native is her ability to play at wing or at center. She can be a versatile weapon in the lineup and will compete at whatever position her team needs her at.

"I would probably say my strength is that I'm a hard-working player," said Wilkin. "I see the importance of doing the little things that matter and I have a strong hockey IQ. I'm always willing to help on both ends of the ice so I feel like I'm more of a team-first player."

Her coach at Northwood speaks highly of her work ethic off the ice too.

"She's a great character kid, she wants to get better on and off the ice. She comes into the office wanting to watch as much video as possible and she'll go above and beyond in the fitness center," said Gilligan. "She's a competitor, she always wants to finish first, she has that mentality of a high-level of compete."

When she's not playing hockey, Wilkin is a talented multi-sport athlete and is a catcher for Team Nova Scotia's provincial baseball team. She will have two more seasons of high school hockey before heading to Vermont likely in the fall of 2025.