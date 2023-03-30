Sponsored By
Women's College

Tessa Janecke, Caroline Harvey named USCHO Co-Rookies of the Year

Janecke, a forward for Penn State, and Harvey, a defender for Wisconsin, share the honor as top freshmen in women's college hockey

_L6A8496
USA’s Caroline Harvey (4) skates with the puck during practice Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at The National Sports Center in Blaine.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 3:40 PM

Two freshmen in women's college hockey stood above the rest in 2022-23. Tessa Janecke of Penn State and Caroline Harvey of Wisconsin are the USCHO Co-Rookies of the Year.

Janecke, originally from Orangeville, Illinois, joined the Nittany Lions after competing in three seasons with NAHA White 19U AAA squad. She also skated for U18 Team USA this past summer where she posted six points in five games and helped propel the Americans to a silver medal finish.

The 5-foot-8 center made an immediate impact on the Penn State squad, scoring three points in her very first collegiate game. She finished 2022-23 with 22 goals and 25 assists, for a total of 47 points. Janecke led the Nittany Lions in assists (25), and was tied for second on the team in goals (22), power-play goals (4) and blocks (45).

Penn State earned their first ever CHA championship this season and made their first appearance in the NCAA tournament. Janecke was also named College Hockey America's Rookie of the Year and the Hockey Commissioners Association Rookie of the Year.

Team USA Janecke
Team USA's Tessa Janecke smiles to her teammate Kirsten Simms after scoring a goal against Finland in the 2022 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship in Madison, Wis.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Caroline Harvey, also known as 'KK' Harvey, is the other winner of the award. The freshman defender from Pelham, New Hampshire, joined Wisconsin this season after an extensive amount of international play with Team USA. Harvey twice skated for U18 Team USA before going on to compete in two Women's World Championships and in the 2022 Olympic Games.

The 5-foot-7 blueliner is a dynamic player who netted 13 goals and 26 assists for a total of 39 points in 2022-23. Harvey was named the WCHA Rookie of the Year and was second in the nation in points by a defender, second to only Sophie Jaques — who won the 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award .

Harvey helped propel Wisconsin to their seventh national championship title in 2023, after entering the Women's Frozen Four as the lowest ranked team there.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
