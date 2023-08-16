Team USA underwhelms in 4-0 loss to Canada in U18 Series opener

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Team USA was shutout, 4-0, in the first match of the best-of-three U18 Series against Canada on Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Lake Placid.

The Americans avoided danger in the first period but were scored on three times in the middle frame. The first goal came as Quinnipiac commit Makayla Watson (Calgary, Alberta) took a shot from the blue line that went past goaltender Layla Hemp (Minnetonka, Minn. / Minnesota) . There was a lot of traffic in front of the net that made the puck hard to see.

Canada then scored on the power play when multiple players were fighting for possession in front of Hemp's crease. Maxine Cimoroni (Mississauga, Ontario) got the final tap in on the play to double her teams lead. The Canadians scored again just two minutes later on a 2-on-1 play where Caitlin Kraemer (Kitchener, Ontario / Minnesota Duluth) made a shot that rebounded off Hemp and subsequently bounced off Abby Stonehouse (London, Ontario / Penn State) and into the goal.

The final goal for Team Canada came on a power play late in third period. Sienna D'Alessandro (Pointe-Claire, QC) took the puck off the wall, deked around a defender, and shot high blocker side from the dot for her team's fourth tally of the afternoon.

Despite losing 4-0, netminder Layla Hemp of Minnetonka High School played very well, stopping 34 of 38 shots on goal. Her future teammate at the University of Minnesota, Hannah Clark (Oshawa, ON), received a 13-save shutout for Team Canada.

It was a bit of an underwhelming showing for Team USA, a squad that is coming off a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships. They'll have two more games against Canada though for the U18 Series, with game two coming on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. CT and game three on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. CT. You can livestream the games on USAHockeyTV.

CANADA 4, USA 0

Canada: 0-3-1

USA: 0-0-0

First period scoring — None

Penalties — CAN, Chloe Primerano (interference) 13:04; USA, Kassidy Carmichael (roughing) 9:25

Second period scoring — 1. CAN, Makayla Watson (Stryker Zablocki) 17:25; 2. CAN, Maxine Cimoroni (Claire Murdoch) 12:12 (pp); 3. CAN, Abby Stonehouse (Caitlin Kraemer) 10:03

Penalties — USA, Bella Fanale (holding) 13:12; USA, Madelyn Murphy (cross-checking) 00:40

Third period scoring — 4. CAN, Sienna D'Alessandro 6:55 (pp)

Penalties — USA, Quinn Taylor (tripping) 7:28; CAN, Emma Venusio (roughing) 2:59

SOG: USA, 13; CAN, 38

Goalie Saves: USA, Layla Hemp 34/38 (4GA); CAN, Hannah Clark 13/13 (0GA)

Penalties-minutes: USA, 4-8; CAN, 2-4

Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 0-2; CAN, 2-4