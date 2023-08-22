Team USA drops three games against Canada in Under-18 Series

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — U18 Team USA had a disappointing weekend, dropping all three games against Canada in the 2023 Under-18 Series in Lake Placid.

This comes a few months after a historical worst performance for the U18 squad at the 2023 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships where the U.S. earned a bronze medal — the first time that the team had finished lower than gold or silver.

Team USA was shut out, 4-0, in the first game against the Canadians. Shots on goal were 40-13 in favor of Canada. The Americans struggled to get out of their own zone and generate offensive opportunities. On the plus side, Minnetonka High School standout Layla Hemp (Minnesota) looked strong in goal and made 36 saves.

"We're obviously disappointed in the outcome of the game," said head coach Liz Keady Norton in the post-game press conference. "We're looking forward to regrouping and coming back stronger tomorrow."

The Americans looked a bit better in game two, but still fell short with a final score of 6-1. Again, Canada vastly outshot the Americans by over a 3-to-1 margin (39 to 12). Nora Hannan (Edina, Minn.) and Natalia Dilbone (Columbus, Ohio) split time in net for the match. Team USA's lone goal came from 14-year-old Shattuck-St. Mary's star, Mary Derrenbacher (Raleigh, N.C.).

The third and final game in Lake Placid was the best that the team looked all weekend, but they still lost in a troubling 5-2 final score. Shots were still heavily in favor of Canada, 31-21. Josie St. Martin (Ohio State) of Stillwater, Minn., tacked on the first goal for Team USA while Kassidy Carmichael (Westford, Mass.), a newcomer to the roster, earned the second.

Although the upcoming 2024 IIHF U18 Women's Worlds isn't until January, that doesn't leave a ton of time for the Americans to fix the problems that were evident throughout the weekend. USA Hockey will need to make some major changes if they wish to medal at the upcoming tournament in Switzerland this winter.

The only returners on the roster from the 2023 tournament are forwards Josie St. Martin (Stillwater, Minn. / Ohio State), Maggie Scannell (Wynantskill, N.Y. / Wisconsin), Kendra Distad (Burnsville, Minn. / Minnesota), and Bella Fanale (Webster, N.Y.) along with defender Rose Dwyer (Wynnewood, Pa. / Cornell) and goaltender Layla Hemp (Chanhassen, Minn. / Minnesota)