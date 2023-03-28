Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College

Rochester Lourdes grad Clara Billings helps Gustavus win national championship

Clara Billings assisted on the game-winning goal in triple overtime of the Division III women's hockey national title game.

clara billings
Clara Billings, a Lourdes grad, assisted on the game-winning goal in triple overtime of the Division III national championship game as the Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey team won the first team championship in school history.
Contributed / Gustavus Adolphus College Sports Information
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 5:00 AM

ROCHESTER — After coming up just short a season ago, Lourdes graduate Clara Billings is part of an NCAA national championship team.

Billings is a senior forward for the Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team that won the NCAA Division III national title a week ago.

The Gusties had a thrilling postseason run which included a 3-2 double overtime win over Plattsburgh State in the national semifinals. Gustavus needed even more time to pull out a thrilling victory in the championship game as it defeated Amherst College 2-1 in triple overtime.
Billings earned an assist on the game-winning goal in the championship game. In the third overtime, Billings came up with a loose puck near the net and sent it to the right post where Kaitlyn Holland jammed it over the goal line for the winning goal, which ended the longest Division III women’s championship hockey game ever.

The win gave Gustavus its first national championship in program history and the first team national championship for the college. The Gusties finished the season with a 27-3 record.

Last season the Gustavus women suffered an overtime loss to Middlebury College in the championship game. Billings scored a goal late in regulation to send the game to OT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billings finished her senior season with 19 points on 11 goals and eight assists. She had seven goals and 12 assists as a junior. Billings has 27 career goals and still has one year of eligibility remaining due to a five-game COVID-shortened season her sophomore campaign.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Transferportal 2023 womens copy.jpg
Women's College
2023 Women's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I women's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
March 21, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
college women's ice hockey practice
Women's College
Until the bitter end, Taylor Heise's Gopher teammates came first
As she moves to the next stage of her hockey career, the former Ms. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers star took one last look back at her final game in maroon and gold.
March 21, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Team United States goalkeeper Maddie Rooney (35) makes a save Feb. 8, 2022
Women's College
Multiple Minnesotans headed to USA Women's National Team Evaluation Camp
Many players from the state of Minnesota, alongside current Bulldogs, Gophers and Mavericks, are headed to evaluation camp in hopes of representing Team USA
March 20, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
Badgers 'Jump Around' Buckeyes at Amsoil Arena to win seventh NCAA title
A freshman, Kirsten Simms, scored the lone goal and a first-year starting goalie, Cami Kronish, got the shutout for Wisconsin against Ohio State
March 19, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT