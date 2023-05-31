Princeton names former NHL'er as assistant coach, director of player development for women's program

PRINCETON, N.J. — Princeton has named Jamie Lundmark as the new assistant coach and director of player development for the women's hockey program.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Lundmark was the ninth overall pick of the 1999 NHL Entry Draft. He played professionally in the NHL and AHL from 2001 to 2011 for organizations like the New York Rangers, Phoenix Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs. He also competed overseas in Russia, Italy, Sweden, Latvia and Austria.

After his playing career ended in 2018, he founded Method Hockey, which is a training facility located just outside of Philadelphia.

"I was fortunate to have a long professional playing career, both in the NHL and overseas, and I've seen the evolution of the women's game over the last few years up close through my work with Method Hockey," said Lundmark in Princeton's press release . "I'm looking forward to contributing to the continued growth of the women's game with [head coach Cara Morey's] staff while bringing my unique experience to Princeton."

"The women's hockey game is growing and evolving rapidly," said head coach Cara Morey in the same press release. "Jamie has played at the highest level of men's hockey and, through Method Hockey, has also coached and developed top female players who've gone on to compete at the highest levels in Division I hockey. We're so excited to have Jamie join our program at Princeton as we continue our quest for a national championship."

The Tigers went 15-15-1 overall last season in 2022-23. They finished seventh out of 12 teams in the ECAC.