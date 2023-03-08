Sponsored By
Women's College

Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award top-three finalists revealed

Players from Northeastern, Colgate, and Ohio State make up the top-three list for the prestigious award that will be given out on March 18 at the Frozen Four in Duluth.

A hockey player high fives her teammates on the bench after scoring a goal
Alina Mueller of Northeastern University celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal.
Jim Pierce / Northeastern Athletics
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 08, 2023 12:37 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The top-three finalists for the prestigious Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award have been revealed and there will be no repeat honoree.

A Sophie Jaques, a graduate defender from Ohio State; Alina Müeller, a graduate forward from Northeastern, and Colgate senior forward Danielle Serdachny make up the top players in women's hockey in 2023.

Minnesota senior Taylor Heise won last year's award and was among top-10 finalists.

Read a little more about each of the skaters and the history of the Patty Kazmaier award below.

Look for more in-depth features on each of the top-three finalists out on The Rink Live over the next week.

Sophie Jaques, Gr., D, Ohio State:

Jaques leads the entire NCAA in points by a defender (46) and has helped propel Ohio State to the No. 1 spot in the nation. The Toronto native leads all defenders in the nation in power-play goals (8) and even-strength goals (22). WCHA Defender of the Year and All-Academic Team. Reads to second grade students in her free time and is the vice president of SHERO's; an organization that supports female student-athletes and promotes diversity in various sports.

Ohio State defeats Yale 2-1 in Frozen Four semifinal game at Pegula Ice Arena
Ohio State defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) skates with the puck against Yale during the Women’s Frozen Four semifinal on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Alina Müller, Gr., F, Northeastern:

Müller, a native of Winterthur, Switzerland, is one of the top forwards in the country. She is fourth in the NCAA in total points (58) and is first in the nation in game-winning goals (9). Mueller is also top-ten in even-strength goals (25), points-per-game (1.60), and assists (31). Named Hockey East's player of the Year and is the Huskies team captain. Volunteers as a youth hockey coach and in the university's movement neuroscience lab. It's the second time that Müller has made the top-three finalists for the award.

A hockey player wearing white, red, and black puts their arms up after scoring a goal.
Alina Mueller of Northeastern University celebrates after scoring a goal.
Jim Pierce / Northeastern Athletics.

Danielle Serdachny, Sr., F, Colgate:

The senior forward leads the entire NCAA in points (70), assists (45) and points-per-game (1.79). Serdachny is also third in the nation in game-winning goals (6). Team captain. Originally from Edmonton. Has extensive volunteer experience, which includes co-founding Rising Raiders which helps to mentor girls hockey players in New York. Has done many other volunteer opportunities including helping out at local elementary schools, giving out free youth skating lessons, and organizing inclusive learn to skate programs for those with disabilities.

A hockey player wearing a red and white jersey skates with the puck in front of her bench.
Danielle Serdachny skates in a game for Colgate University.
Colgate Athletics
