Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College

Ohio State coach's will to win instilled in defending Frozen Four champs

For the second consecutive season, the Buckeyes are the No. 1 seed heading into the Frozen Four. They'll look to win their second-ever national title in 2023.

college women's ice hockey practice
Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall talks to her team during practice for the Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 4:10 PM

DULUTH — “A lot of teams can win one [a national championship], but can you defend it?”

Those are the words Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall uttered during a press conference on Thursday after the squad’s practice leading up to the 2023 Frozen Four. After winning the program's first ever national championship in 2022, Ohio State is back and ready for more.

“I’m extremely competitive so I want to win all the time, and I’m sure my athletes think the same,” she added. “I wouldn’t use the word nervous or anxious or anything like that, it’s just like adrenaline and you have a passion that you want to win all the time. So that’s what’s fueling me and going through my soul, is just to win, and I think that that bleeds into them.”

college women's ice hockey practice
Ohio State defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) skates with the puck during practice for the Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Buckeyes once again come in as the No. 1 team in the nation leading up to their Frozen Four semifinal match against No. 5 Northeastern (34-2-1). Their 32-5-2 record includes three losses to Minnesota and an overtime loss to both Minnesota Duluth and Wisconsin.

“We have really dove into [Northeastern's] film and their systems, we’ve been focusing on some of their key players, we know some of their key players and they’ve been recognized nationally, so it’s no secret that we have a really tough opponent,” said graduate forward Emma Maltais on their upcoming opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full coverage of the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen Four women's header promo image copy.jpg
Check out more NCAA Women's Frozen Four coverage
Breaking news, photos, bracket info and more from the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four set for March 17 through 19 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
March 13, 2023 01:29 PM

Muzerall said that the team is fully aware that Northeastern’s top line may be the best offensive line that they’ve seen all season.

Ohio State is led in points by senior forward Jennifer Gardiner, who is a Patty Kazmaier top-10 finalist this season with 21 goals and 35 assists to her name. Sophie Jaques, a top-three finalist for the Kazmaier award for the second year in a row, is arguably the best defender in the nation and currently has a team-high of 24 goals.

The Buckeyes have a deep lineup that can find scoring on any one of its lines and Emma Maltais, Paetyn Levis, Makenna Webster, and Gabby Rosenthal all have contributed 30-plus points in 2022-23. Amanda Thiele has earned the starting netminder position for most of the season and has a .910 save percentage with a 1.92 goals-against-average to her name.

JRW_6793.jpg
Inside TRL
Ohio State coach discusses her team defending the national title, the new rink coming to campus
Nadine Muzerall has won a national championship as a player and as a coach. On The Rink Live podcast, she talks about the challenges for her top-ranked team and previews the national semifinals game
March 15, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

It’s quite obvious that the Buckeyes have a fiery offense and incredible special teams units. Ohio State is second in the NCAA for total goals scored (166) and goals-per-game (4.26) in 2022-23 and they have the best power-play percentage in the country right now, operating at 33.3%.

On the other hand, the penalty kill hasn’t been the sharpest as of late, at 81.4%, which could be a key to success for the other teams at the Frozen Four.

A commonly asked question of Ohio State coaches and players is how they deal with being the No. 1 team in the nation and having a target on their backs.

“From a coach's standpoint I think it’s great, because it elevates their game, because now they’re held accountable to be elite all the time, understanding you’re getting everyone’s best,” Muzerall said. “They thrive off of that, like any great athlete they want to be tested, they want to be challenged, and I think that makes it more fun for them.”

No. 1 Ohio State will faceoff against No. 5 Northeastern on at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday, March 17 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
college women's ice hockey practice
Women's College
Longtime Olympic teammate of former Bulldog leads Northeastern into Frozen Four in Duluth
Swiss national team forward Alina Müller has played in three Olympics with former Bulldog Lara Stalder, winning a bronze medal in 2014. The Huskies take on Ohio State on Friday at Amsoil Arena.
March 16, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Send off 3.jpg
Women's College
Gophers notebook: Only snow could mess with the Minnesota faithful's arrival in Duluth
Minnesota Gophers coach Brad Frost expects to be the de facto home team at the Frozen Four in Duluth, if the predicted snow doesn't deter travel too dramatically. Also: defense on display late for U.
March 15, 2023 06:46 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
A hockey player wearing white, red, and black puts their arms up after scoring a goal.
Women's College
Northeastern's Alina Mueller has been a top-10 Patty Kazmaier award finalist for five straight seasons
Mueller has made the top 10 five consecutive times, and this year is now the second time that she has made the top three
March 15, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Man shovels as man behind moves snow blower.
Women's College
Frozen Four Forecast: Heavy, wet snow coming Thursday and Friday for much of Duluth area
Rain is expected to turn to snow Thursday afternoon in Duluth and Superior
March 15, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT